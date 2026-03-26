Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – E-FILL, powered by ASX E-Mobility (a subsidiary of AlSharif Group Holding), has announced the launch of the first public fast-charging station on the Riyadh–Dammam highway, marking a major milestone in Saudi Arabia’s electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure development.

Strategically located along one of the Kingdom’s most critical intercity routes, the station represents a key step in enabling long-distance EV travel between Riyadh and the Eastern Province.

Equipped with high-performance DC fast chargers, the site provides reliable and efficient charging for EV drivers on the move. As the first EV charging station on this major highway corridor, the project addresses a critical infrastructure gap and sets the foundation for broader EV adoption across Saudi Arabia.

“This is more than just a station launch—it is a step toward unlocking intercity electric mobility in the Kingdom,” said Mohammed Almusawa, CEO of E-FILL | ASX E-Mobility. “We are actively investing in building a nationwide network that connects cities, highways, and destinations, supporting Saudi Arabia’s transition to a more sustainable future.”

The launch reflects E-FILL’s continued commitment to expanding EV infrastructure across both highways and urban centers. Additional stations are already in development and expected to come online in the near future.

EV drivers can locate and access E-FILL stations through the E-FILL mobile application, available on iOS and Android.

About E-FILL E-FILL

is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading EV charging networks, operating under ASX E-Mobility, a subsidiary of AlSharif Group Holding. The company focuses on deploying and operating public fast-charging infrastructure across major cities and highways in the Kingdom, enabling the growth of electric mobility.