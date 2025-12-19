Abu Dhabi, UAE: e& UAE, flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, today announced the exclusive launch of Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Z TriFold, the company’s most advanced foldable device combining productivity, entertainment, and innovation.

The UAE was selected as one of the first global launch markets, reflecting its unmatched appetite for cutting-edge innovation. Available only at e& UAE and Samsung stores across the country starting 19th December, this launch coincides proudly with the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, reaffirming the nation’s leadership in digital transformation

Designed for ultimate versatility, the Galaxy Z TriFold transforms from an ultra-slim phone into a 10-inch immersive workspace or cinematic screen. With AI-powered tools like Photo Assist and Sketch to Image, fluid multitasking across three apps, and Samsung DeX for on-the-go productivity, it’s a hybrid device for modern users who demand more from their technology. The strengthened hinge design and durable titanium housing ensure reliability while keeping the device impressively thin and portable.

Ahmet Gokhan Ay, Acting Chief Consumer Officer, e& UAE, said “At e& UAE, we are proud to introduce the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold exclusively to our customers. Supported by our advanced 5.5G, we are empowering UAE consumers to unlock the full potential of this revolutionary device. Together with Samsung, we’re shaping the future of seamless connectivity and technology.”

TM Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President and Head of the DX Division, Samsung Electronics, said: “This strategic launch underscores Samsung’s long-standing partnership with the UAE and reflects the nation’s growing influence as a global hub for digital transformation. Through years of innovation in foldable form factors, Galaxy Z TriFold delivers the balance between portability, premium performance and productivity in one device, expanding what’s possible for work, creativity and connection.”

The Galaxy Z TriFold will retail at e& UAE and Samsung stores starting 19th December. Visit any e& UAE store to register interest or purchase from 19th December, and learn more about available benefits, such as flexible financing, trade-ins and personalised device care, at participating locations.

About e& UAE

e& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver world-class superior connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE’s future-focused innovation.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility.

We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering a tailored ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale.

Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae