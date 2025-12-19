Abu Dhabi, UAE: Modon has awarded the main construction contract for two of its residential developments on Hudayriyat Island: Nawayef East and Nawayef West. With a total value of AED 5 billion, the contract is the largest awarded for residential in Abu Dhabi in 2025.

The contract is for construction of 735 luxury villas, underscoring Modon’s commitment to delivering projects to the highest global standards. Homes will be positioned on the world’s largest man-made hills, rising to heights of 45 and 55 metres respectively – a first for residential developments in the area. Modon has previously awarded the contract for infrastructure works for the two developments.

Villas will range in size from 350 to 2,700 square metres, with generously planned interiors of 3 to 8 bedrooms, providing residents with privacy and a refined standard of living. A wide range of amenities will be available in the vicinity for residents, including sports facilities, retail outlets, cafés, and premium dining venues. Hudayriyat Island also features a 220-kilometre cycling network that ensures seamless connectivity across the area.

