Dubai, UAE: Moneyhash is collaborating with Mastercard to expand merchant access to its Merchant Cloud platform across the Middle East and Africa. By connecting to Mastercard’s Gateway through a single unified API, merchants can simplify integration, streamline operations and enhance payment performance across markets.

Mastercard's Gateway, a part of the Merchant Cloud portfolio, is being made available through a payment orchestration platform in the region, where businesses can now connect directly through MoneyHash's unified application programming interface (API), eliminating the complexity of multiple integrations and significantly shortening time to market. The collaboration enables merchants to optimize transaction routing, improve success rates, reduce payment failures and gain comprehensive visibility across their entire payment operations through a centralized dashboard.

“At Mastercard, we are committed to collaborating with disruptive fintech players to co-create innovative solutions that enhance the payments landscape and drive the growth of the digital economy in the region. Our collaboration with MoneyHash represents a fundamental shift in the way payment infrastructure is delivered by moving from complex direct integrations to convenient unified access, addressing a critical pain point. Together, we aim to support merchants’ digital transformation journeys and enable seamless checkout experiences for online shoppers,” said Mete Guney, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Mastercard, EEMEA.

“Our collaboration with Mastercard represents a significant milestone in our mission to simplify and optimize payment operations for businesses across the region. By enabling direct access to Mastercard Gateway, we are eliminating the complexity that has traditionally held merchants back from scaling their digital operations. We bring together the best of both worlds – our advanced orchestration capabilities and Mastercard’s world-class payment infrastructure – to equip merchants with the tools they need to grow their businesses efficiently and effectively,” said Nader Abdelrazik, co-founder & CEO, MoneyHash.

Beyond integration, merchants can benefit from more flexibility and control over their payment ecosystem. Businesses can use MoneyHash’s smart routing capabilities to optimize transactions across Mastercard Gateway and other payment providers, increasing conversion and minimizing processing costs.

The collaboration also provides merchants with unified reporting and analytics, allowing them to make data-driven decisions to continuously improve their payment performance. Additionally, they can scale their payment infrastructure as their business grows while maintaining the security and reliability standards that Mastercard is known for globally.

