Abu Dhabi, UAE: To advance the conversation on blockchain's role in transforming global capital markets, XDC Network, in partnership with Zodia Markets, hosted an exclusive private lunch during Abu Dhabi Finance Week, bringing together marquee business leaders and institutional investors for strategic discussions on the future of on-chain finance.

The invite-only "Capital OnChain" event attracted senior representatives from leading global institutions including Citi, State Street, Coinbase, Circle, Galaxy, Bitgo, Standard chartered and other prominent players from the finance world. The gathering facilitated closed-door conversations on asset tokenization, regulatory frameworks, and the integration of blockchain into traditional financial infrastructure.

The convergence of traditional finance and blockchain technology is accelerating," said Atul Khekade Co Founder, XDC Network. "Bringing together major institutions and blockchain pioneers creates the partnerships and momentum needed to integrate distributed ledger technology into global capital markets."

The strategic gathering addressed pressing industry priorities including cross-border settlement efficiency, real-world asset tokenization, and institutional adoption challenges. The intimate format enabled frank exchanges on both opportunities and obstacles facing mainstream blockchain integration in finance.

Abu Dhabi Finance Week provided an ideal backdrop for high-level blockchain discussions. ADFW, hosted by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), has rapidly emerged as a cornerstone of global financial leadership, attracting institutions managing over $42 trillion in assets. The event featured multiple marquee participation from VARA, Coinbase, Brevan Howard, Further Ventures, DRW, Galaxy, Selini Capital, 3iQ Corp, and leading regional players. This concentration of institutional capital and blockchain expertise underscores the UAE's evolution into a global digital asset hub, supported by clear regulatory frameworks from ADGM and strong government commitment to financial innovation.

Industry participants highlighted the strength of the attendee mix and the focused dialogue, emphasizing that such forums are essential to accelerating institutional blockchain adoption. The discussion reflected the growing shift toward on-chain finance, as institutions look to blockchain to drive efficiency, lower costs, and enable new financial products—an evolution where XDC Network is increasingly positioned as a foundational platform.

About XDC Network:

About XDC Network The XDC Network is a Layer 1 public blockchain designed to support the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), cross-border payments, DeFi, and global trade finance. Compatible with EVM and optimized for institutional applications, the network operates through a delegated proof-of-stake (dPoS) consensus model, ensuring settlement in seconds, near-zero fees, and high transaction throughput (TPS). Combining security, scalability, and energy efficiency, the XDC Network offers a robust infrastructure ready to meet the demands of enterprise financial applications and next-generation blockchain solutions.

More: https://xdc.org | https://xinfin.org