Dubai, UAE: Rose Rayhaan by Rotana, one of Dubai’s most iconic hospitality landmarks, has announced a series of major achievements throughout 2025, underscoring its leadership in the luxury hospitality sector. The hotel, located on Sheikh Zayed Road, has garnered new acclaim for both the property itself and the exceptional leadership of its General Manager, Mr. Mamdouh Ali.

In a remarkable showing at the 2025 Haute Grandeur Global Awards, Rose Rayhaan by Rotana was recognized as the Best Hotel View in the Middle East, the Best City Hotel in the United Arab Emirates, and the Best Prime Location Hotel in the United Arab Emirates. These accolades reflect the hotel's strategic positioning, commitment to guest experience, and its unique standing as a luxury destination in the heart of the city.

Adding to this success, General Manager Mamdouh Ali was named “Most Valuable General Manager” at the World GM Awards 2025. This prestigious title highlights Ali’s outstanding contributions to the hospitality industry and his impactful leadership at Rose Rayhaan. With over 20 years of experience in hotel management, Ali’s deep expertise spans top-tier properties across Egypt and the UAE, with a strong background in sales and marketing that continues to drive the hotel’s growth and reputation.

Since taking the helm at Rose Rayhaan in September 2020, Ali has led the hotel through a period of transformation marked by operational innovation, enhanced guest satisfaction, and a focus on sustainable excellence.

“It is an incredible honor to receive both the World GM Award and to see our hotel recognized on an international platform by Haute Grandeur,” said Mr. Mamdouh Ali. “These awards are a reflection of the tireless dedication of our entire team. I am privileged to work alongside passionate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional experiences to our guests and elevate the standards of hospitality in the UAE. Together, we remain committed to innovation, sustainability, and service excellence.”

About upcoming strategies and plans, Ali confirmed: “We are expecting a 20% growth in occupancy rates during the festive season, with guests flying in mainly from Europe and GCC countries. Further down the line, and as we step into a new promising year, we will be announcing a major renovation operation that will include our all-day restaurant SOLA, the meeting rooms and guest rooms, offering a refreshed vibe to both, staycation guests and international travelers, seeking Rotana’s signature experience in Dubai.”

With a history that includes being the tallest hotel in the world from 2009 to 2012, Rose Rayhaan by Rotana continues to be a symbol of elevated living, architectural elegance, and guest-centric luxury. These recent achievements reinforce the hotel’s position as a benchmark in the industry and a beacon of excellence in the region.

About Rose Rayhaan by Rotana

Rose Rayhaan by Rotana, one of the world’s tallest hotels at 333 metres, is a landmark property on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. The four-star hotel offers 462 rooms and suites, three dining venues, meeting facilities, a fitness and wellness club, spa and an outdoor pool. Conveniently located in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), it is minutes from The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai International Airport.

About Rotana

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Edge by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.

Further information on any Rotana property, its brands or reservations can be obtained by visiting rotana.com or by contacting one of the regional sales offices.

About Haute Grandeur Global Awards

In the realm of award initiatives, Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards stands unmatched. Excellence is recognized through guest feedback rather than votes from the general public or a panel of judges. This fair and transparent process guarantees unbiased results a concept exclusive to this brand.

The Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards honor establishments that continuously excel through remarkable hospitality experiences. The Awards recognize exceptional contributions by hotels, lodges, villas, resorts, retreats, spas and restaurants worldwide.

Association with Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards guarantees global recognition, distinction, credibility, and influence. The awards are revered as the highest accolade in hospitality worldwide a promise of unparalleled service excellence.