Muscat : Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMC) celebrated the graduation of the third cohort of its “Experience Hub” training program, following the successful completion of a full year of professional training and development that ran from January to December 2025.

The “Experience Hub” program aims to support recent graduates and equip them with the practical skills and professional experience needed to launch their careers. The program contributes to enhancing participants’ readiness for the job market and reflects OOMC’s commitment to its corporate social responsibility, investing in the development of national talent, and building a qualified workforce aligned with market needs and the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

Commenting on the occasion, Khamis bin Nasser Al-Shaibi, Director General of Shared Services at OOMC, said:

"We are proud to graduate the fourth cohort of young Omanis who successfully completed the Khibra program. Over the course of the year, they have gained practical skills and experience that will support their professional journey, enhance their employability, and enable them to contribute effectively to the growth of the energy sector and national development."

The Khibra program spans a full year, providing participants with hands-on training and professional exposure across various functional areas, including Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE), Marketing, Sales, Business Development, Engineering as well as Retail, Food, and Services. The program combines practical training with academic knowledge to equip participants with the essential skills required in a professional work environment.

The initiative is part of OOMC’s broader strategy to support the local community and create sustainable value by implementing educational and developmental initiatives that foster social and economic growth in the Sultanate of Oman.