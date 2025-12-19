Dubai, UAE: In a landmark collaboration uniting the global real estate and luxury automotive industries, Binghatti Developers, Dubai’s largest and fastest-growing property developer, and Mercedes-Benz, the world-renowned luxury automotive brand, have announced the launch of Mercedes-Benz Places – Binghatti City, the world’s first Mercedes-Benz branded city, with a total investment value of AED 30 billion.

Building on the international success of Mercedes-Benz Places Dubai, this visionary project marks the second branded residential collaboration between Binghatti and Mercedes-Benz. It also represents a major milestone for Binghatti, introducing Binghatti City as the first fully master-planned community in the developer’s history.

Located in the Meydan area and spanning more than 10 million square feet, Mercedes-Benz Places – Binghatti City is set to become one of Dubai’s most ambitious urban developments. Conceived as a multi-tower branded city, the master plan integrates an exclusive collection of Mercedes-Benz branded residential towers within a cohesive and future-ready urban ecosystem. The development seamlessly combines luxury living, mobility innovation, and Mercedes-Benz’s iconic Sensual Purity design philosophy, unified by a strong community-focused vision.

A City Within a City: A Fully Integrated Lifestyle Experience

Mercedes-Benz Places – Binghatti City is envisioned as a self-sustained urban destination, offering residents a truly integrated “city within a city” lifestyle. The master plan brings together luxury residences, cultural and leisure districts, retail boulevards, parks and green corridors, mobility hubs, wellness and sports zones, as well as dining, entertainment, and community spaces.

The result is a complete lifestyle environment designed to provide residents with comfort, convenience, connectivity, and nature, all within walking distance, complemented by uncompromising design excellence and refined living standards.

Commenting on the partnership, Chairman Muhammad Binghatti said:

“Partnering once again with Mercedes-Benz is a testament to our shared values of excellence, precision, and timeless design. Mercedes-Benz Places – Binghatti City represents a world-class urban experience where luxury and innovation converge to create a true city within a city. This master-planned development will stand as one of Dubai’s most distinguished destinations and a powerful symbol of elevated living.”

The landmark signing ceremony for the project was held at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, between Chairman Muhammad Binghatti and Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Marketing & Sales, officially marking the beginning of this extraordinary second collaboration. The project is scheduled for its official launch on 14 January 2026.

This announcement reflects not only the strengthening of a global partnership, but also a shared ambition to redefine the future of luxury living through visionary design, advanced technology, and intelligent urban planning.

Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Marketing & Sales, commented:

“Creating extraordinary experiences for our customers is at the core of who we are. With our next branded real estate project, Mercedes-Benz Places – Binghatti City in Dubai, we are taking this promise to an entirely new level, shaping destinations where our brand becomes something you can truly call home.”

At the heart of the project lies Mercedes-Benz’s renowned Sensual Purity design philosophy, which defines both the architectural and experiential vision of Binghatti City.

About Binghatti Holding Ltd.:

Binghatti Holding Limited is one of the UAE’s fastest-growing real estate development companies, with a rapidly expanding portfolio that spans over 80 projects valued at more than AED 70 billion. Renowned for its pioneering branded residences, Binghatti has forged collaborations with global icons such as Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob & Co., creating architectural masterpieces that blend innovation with opulence.

The company’s robust financial foundation and disciplined growth strategy are underpinned by its solid credit ratings, ‘BB-’ by Fitch and ‘Ba3’ by Moody’s, reflecting strong investor confidence and long-term stability.

An architect by training, Chairman Muhammad BinGhatti continues to shape the brand’s legacy of architectural excellence and uncompromising quality. Binghatti has delivered more than 12,000 residential units to date, with a portfolio spanning elegantly designed mainstream communities offering high-quality living at accessible prices to ultra-luxury residences that set new benchmarks in Dubai’s high-end real estate market.