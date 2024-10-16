Dubai, UAE: e& UAE, the telecommunication arm of e&, and Huawei, a global technology leader, are excited to announce a strategic collaboration focused on revolutionizing voice network innovation through convergence and Voice over New Radio (VoNR). This partnership aims to promote a greener, more efficient, and intelligent voice network.

With a strong commitment to implementing the latest technologies, the company has significantly enhanced its voice services over the years, achieving an impressive VoLTE traffic ratio in its mobile network.

Advancing Voice Services Through New Technologies

The evolving market demands and growing technologies are driving the transformation of voice services. e& UAE and Huawei recognize the importance of this shift from traditional voice to video and immersive communications. Together, they will leverage advanced technologies, including the IMS Data Channel, AI, and Augmented Reality (AR), to enhance calling services.

"Together with Huawei, we are poised to redefine how users experience calling services," said Khaled Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Core Networks and Platforms at e& UAE. "Our focus on New Calling will not only enhance the user experience but also create a more efficient and integrated communication ecosystem."

Wang Lei, President of Huawei's Global Key Account, stated that through collaborative efforts to introduce new calling services, they are transforming how users perceive traditional carrier calling services. The aim is to provide voice communication and a comprehensive suite of interactive calling solutions that improve the overall service experience.

The New Calling initiative aims to introduce several innovative services, including:

Visualized Voice Calling: Users can display customized avatars during calls to convey emotions and express their personalities.

Enterprise Visible Hotline: Enhancing business communications with accessible and efficient hotline services.

Remote Assistance: Providing users with real-time support through innovative calling solutions.

AIGC Avatar: Leveraging AI to create interactive and engaging user experiences.

Real-Time Translation: Breaking language barriers to facilitate seamless communication.

These innovative solutions aim to provide users with an enriched communication experience characterized by ultra-high-definition, intelligent, and interactive capabilities.

Innovative Service Deployment and Ecosystem Development

As part of this collaboration, e& UAE and Huawei will utilize the commercial project to establish a close partnership, focusing on developing New Calling services that enhance user experience and drive efficiency in both B2C and B2B interactions.

A Vision for the Future

The implementation of the New Calling framework aligns with e& UAE's commitment to maintaining its position as a leader in telecommunications. This initiative reflects the organization’s dedication to fostering a sustainable ecosystem that benefits all industry players through collaboration and innovation.

As we move forward, e& UAE and Huawei are committed to enabling service innovation and creating more value for users, making communication not just a necessity but an enjoyable experience.

Experience the Future of Calling

Attendees at the upcoming GITEX event are invited to experience firsthand the innovative New Calling service demos developed collaboratively by e& UAE and Huawei.

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 197,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com