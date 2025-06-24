Hong Kong: Saudia Cargo, the globally renowned cargo carrier and a subsidiary of the Saudia Group, today announced a landmark joint venture agreement with its long-standing strategic partner in China, TAM Group. This pivotal collaboration establishes 'Saudia Cargo Global', a dedicated entity based in Hong Kong, designed to serve as Saudia Cargo's dynamic command centre for Greater China, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and beyond. This move significantly enhances Saudia Cargo's commercial reach, service capabilities, and customer engagement in one of the world's most vital trade and logistics markets.

This venture underscores Saudia Cargo's unwavering commitment to delivering tailored air cargo solutions to the promising economic growth of Greater China in the immediate future, and APAC thereafter. By leveraging Hong Kong's position as a thriving cargo hub with immense potential to facilitate trade, particularly amidst the continued e-commerce growth, Saudia Cargo Global will seamlessly link businesses within the region and beyond, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the global marketplace. This initiative strengthens global trade ties, enables connectivity, directly supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, and marks a new era for Saudia Cargo, expanding its global network and underscoring its role as a national enabler of trade and innovation.

Eng. Loay Mashabi, CEO and Managing Director of Saudia Cargo, said, "Saudia Cargo Global marks a transformative step in our global expansion, underscoring our deep commitment to the dynamic Greater China market as well as the wider APAC region. Our partnership with TAM Group is a strategic evolution reflecting our long-term dedication to the region and our sustainable global growth. Leveraging TAM Group's expertise and our robust network, Saudia Cargo Global will unlock new opportunities, enhance customer agility, and significantly strengthen regional and international trade through five dedicated freighter hubs. This venture, aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, is crucial for diversifying our economy, boosting non-oil exports, and accelerating the Kingdom's rise as a global logistics hub."

Dr Tam Wing Kun, Founder and Chairman of TAM Group, added, "We are immensely proud to partner with Saudia Cargo in this transformative venture, which marks a significant milestone in our longstanding relationship. Since 1986, TAM Group has worked hand-in-hand with Saudia Cargo, and this joint venture is a natural next step in our shared commitment to the region’s growth. The Greater China market, with Hong Kong at its heart, is a vibrant, rapidly evolving landscape, and we're confident Saudia Cargo Global will become a dominant force in its air cargo industry. Looking ahead, our combined strengths, deep market insights, and unwavering commitment to excellence will enable us to provide customers with innovative, efficient, and reliable logistics solutions that drive their success. Hong Kong's incredibly crucial position allows us to serve the Greater China region and beyond, including Southeast Asia and key worldwide markets while also aligning perfectly with the Hong Kong SAR government's initiatives to strengthen ties with the Middle East."

Saudia Cargo Global will introduce enhanced services specifically tailored to the diverse needs of the Greater China market, with plans to further expand into APAC. These include optimised freighter operations leveraging Hong Kong's strategic location, advanced e-commerce logistics solutions to capitalise on the region's booming online trade, and specialised pharmaceutical transports meeting stringent global standards. These offerings complement Saudia Cargo's

comprehensive portfolio of integrated solutions, delivered with unwavering reliability, security, and customer satisfaction. TAM Group will bring its deep market knowledge, strong relationships, and proven operational excellence, ensuring seamless local execution under a unified strategic vision.

Through this partnership, Saudia Cargo aims to propel its global network expansion, accelerate its transformation, and deliver on its "Life Uninterrupted" promise with renewed vigour. The launch of Saudia Cargo Global underscores Saudia Cargo’s pivotal role as a national enabler of trade, innovation, and economic transformation, solidifying its industry leadership.

About Saudia Cargo

Saudia Cargo stands as a leading national cargo carrier, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leveraging the strategic advantage of the country's location, it serves as a highly efficient aerial bridge connecting the East and the West, seamlessly bridging continents. Our extensive reach encompasses approximately 100 airport destinations and 250 customer destinations across four continents, establishing us as a pivotal player in the global air cargo industry.

With a legacy spanning over seven decades and a commitment to a 'human-first' approach, Saudia Cargo has consistently upheld its esteemed reputation as one of the world's most dynamic cargo carriers. This reputation is underpinned by a rich history of innovation and resilience.

Our robust alliance with SkyTeam Cargo, the world's largest consortium of air cargo carriers, connects us to an impressive network of 150 freighter destinations in addition to nearly 800 passenger destinations worldwide.

Saudia Cargo's access to a modern fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft expedites the transportation of diverse cargo types, including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, high-value shipments, hazardous materials, and perishables. The company's enduring dedication to humanity, reliability, and agility has been instrumental in driving its remarkable growth trajectory, which continues to expand significantly.

For further information, please visit saudiacargo.com.

About TAM Group Ltd.

Established in 1977, TAM Group is a leading global GSSA, representing 32 carriers worldwide. Headquartered in Hong Kong, it has 38 branches in 17 countries across Asia Pacific, Americas and Europe. In its almost five decades in history, TAM Group has earned an enviable reputation as one of the world’s most established GSSAs, with a proven track record of delivering success for its partner carriers. For more info: www.tam.group.