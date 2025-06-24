UAE, Abu Dhabi – In support of the UAE’s growing focus on workplace wellbeing and the advancement of occupational health standards, Aspen Medical has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Holistic Medical Centre (HMC) to deliver integrated healthcare services tailored to high-impact industries and workforce populations across the country.

Occupational medicine plays a central role in the prevention and management of work-related illnesses, helping ensure employees remain healthy, productive, and protected. Drawing on over nine years of experience in occupational healthcare, Aspen Medical will work closely with HMC to design and implement comprehensive health programs that contribute to safer, more resilient workplaces.

The MoU outlines several areas of collaboration, including the joint delivery of end-to-end healthcare solutions for sectors such as defence, energy, corporate, and national security. These services will be available in both urban and remote environments, supporting medical readiness wherever it is needed. Under the agreement, HMC will oversee occupational health and specialist referral services, while Aspen Medical will provide onsite medical care and clinical advisory support. The partnership also includes joint wellness initiatives, such as immunisation, preventive screenings, and ongoing health risk management aligned with workforce needs.

As the collaboration progresses, the two organisations will look at expanding their offerings to include additional workforce-focused services. These may include initiatives aimed at raising mental health awareness, as well as the delivery of basic workplace training—such as first aid courses—that complement existing healthcare services and reinforce a culture of safety and preparedness.

Claire Westbrooke-Keir, General Manager of Aspen Medical UAE, said: “The UAE’s investment in occupational health reflects a clear understanding of the link between workforce wellbeing and long-term national resilience. Our partnership with HMC is built on shared values and a commitment to practical, high-quality solutions that meet the real needs of industries and employees alike.”

Dr. Nahyan Helal, Founder and CEO of Holistic Medical Centre, added: “Occupational healthcare has long been a cornerstone of public health. This collaboration builds on that foundation, helping employers meet regulatory requirements while enhancing the wellbeing of their teams through accessible, tailored medical support.”

As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a hub for workforce development and industrial innovation, this partnership ensures that healthcare provision keeps pace—delivering trusted, fit-for-purpose solutions where they are needed most.

About Aspen Medical

Aspen Medical is a global provider of healthcare solutions across a diverse range of clients in government, non-government organisations (NGOs), global agencies and the private sector. The company is a world leader in the delivery of healthcare solutions in any setting, particularly those that are remote, challenging or under resourced. Services include managing and building health infrastructure, air ambulance and retrieval services, occupational and workforce health, health technology, humanitarian and disaster response, medical supplies, training, and advisory services. In 2012, Aspen Medical partnered with the Abu Dhabi Police to launch National Ambulance. In 2014, the UAE Government extended the service to the emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm al-Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. It was the first partnership of its kind with an Australian company helping to pioneer new models of healthcare service development and delivery within the UAE and the wider Gulf region. Aspen Medical is the only commercial organisation in the world certified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an Emergency Medical Team for infectious disease outbreaks and trauma surgical operations. As a certified B Corp, Aspen Medical believes passionately in using business as a force for good in everything it does, and wherever it operates.

For more information visit www.aspenmedical.com or www.aspenmedical.ae.

