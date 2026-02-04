Abu Dhabi, UAE – e&, a global technology group, and the Middle East Venture Capital Association (MEVCA) today announced a three-year strategic partnership to strengthen the venture capital and innovation ecosystem across the Middle East, the first partnership of its kind for the association.

The partnership brings together e&’s regional scale, digital capabilities, and corporate innovation agenda with MEVCA’s role as the leading industry body representing venture capital and private markets across the region. Together, both entities will collaborate to support knowledge sharing, ecosystem development, and engagement between corporates, investors, founders, and policymakers.

As part of the partnership, e& will serve as MEVCA’s first corporate anchor partner and join the association’s board, collaborating on industry research, curated events, thought leadership and ecosystem-driven programming to support entrepreneurs across the region. The collaboration will also support constructive dialogue between the private sector and policymakers to help enable a more connected, investable innovation environment.

Harrison Lung, Group Chief Strategy Officer, e&, said: “As the first technology group to join MEVCA’s Board, e& is committed to strengthening collaboration across founders, investors and corporates—helping create clearer pathways from innovation to scale and supporting the region’s digital and innovation ambitions.”

Noor Sweid, Chair, MEVCA, said: “We are pleased to partner with e&, a regional and global technology leader, as we continue to build a strong, connected, and forward-looking investment ecosystem. This collaboration reinforces MEVCA’s mission to serve as a platform for dialogue, insight, and value creation across venture capital, private equity, and the broader innovation economy.”

The partnership will be launched at the MEVCA Investors Summit 2026 at ADGM in Abu Dhabi. The summit brings together senior leaders from venture capital, private equity, corporates, and public sector stakeholders from across the region.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.

About e& capital

e& capital is the venture capital and investment arm of e& that invests in the ideas and people that will build a better and brighter digital future. It supports innovative tech businesses, helping them to grow and enabling significant advances that move the world forward.

e& capital invests in startups that dare to disrupt and challenge how things are done because they believe in something better. It works with brave entrepreneurs to turn their big ideas into tomorrow’s leading companies.

e& capital will use its deep investment and venture capital expertise to transform all technology sectors, with a focus on fintech, gaming, small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), software as a service (SaaS), HealthTech, EdTech, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and Web 3.0.

Its vision is to stimulate the technology investment ecosystem in the region through strategic partnerships and collaborations with global and regional venture capitalists.

About MEVCA

The Middle East Venture Capital Association (MEVCA) is the leading industry association representing venture capital and private markets across the Middle East. MEVCA works closely with investors, corporates, policymakers, and ecosystem stakeholders to promote best practices, industry insights, and sustainable growth of the regional investment landscape.