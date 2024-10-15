Dynex has unveiled a 10-year plan to transition from GPU-based quantum emulation to silicon quantum chips (QPU = quantum processing unit), aiming to capture 25% quantum computing market share by 2034

Dubai, UAE: Dynex, a leading provider of quantum computing solutions, today announced its 10-year roadmap, outlining the company's transition from emulated quantum computing to silicon quantum chips. The strategy positions Dynex at the forefront of the quantum industry, aiming to capture a 25% quantum computing market share by 2034. In parallel, Dynex has also kicked off a $50 million venture capital round to fuel its growth, targeting strategic top-tier industry players and leading venture capitalists.

On Monday, October 14th, in context to the Future Blockchain Summit, Dubai Dynex’s leadership presented their vision for scaling quantum technologies at Web3 Fest in Dubai. From its proprietary DynexSolve algorithm - which has delivered efficient, decentralized quantum computations using GPUs - Dynex is now also making a pioneering leap into Silicon Quantum Chips, which will redefine the dynamics of quantum computing performance and reshape the competitive surroundings across all industries where Dynex will take on a leading role.

"The future of computing is quantum-centric," said Daniela Herrmann, co-founder of Dynex. "Our 10-year roadmap is not just about advancing our emulation technology but also about transitioning to a quantum chip ecosystem that will transform how industries tackle complex problems at scale. This roadmap, coupled with our $50 million capital infusion, positions Dynex to lead the global quantum computing market."

Key Roadmap Milestones

Quantum Nodes : One of the first steps in Dynex’s evolution is the introduction of Quantum Nodes, a distributed computing infrastructure that allows users to deploy high-performance quantum emulation software. This decentralized network is critical in scaling Dynex’s quantum computing power across industries like finance, healthcare, and aerospace.

Silicon Quantum Chip Rollout : Dynex is soon to launch its first Apollo Silicon Quantum Chip by 2025, featuring 1,000 qubits and 1,000 quantum gates. Over the next decade, the platform will also release advanced product versions, including Athene, Hera, Hades, Poseidon, and Zeus , scaling up to 1 million qubits by 2034. These advancements aim to enable real-time quantum computations, opening new possibilities in industries requiring high-speed problem solving, from drug discovery to cryptography.

Ethical Integrity at Scale: A cornerstone of Dynex’s roadmap has been and is its unwavering commitment to upholding ethics in quantum computing. Every quantum computation is screened by propriety ethic-tech and is strengthened by the declarations of principles and purpose to immutably be recorded on the blockchain, ensuring full transparency and compliance.

"Ethical integrity is at the heart of everything we do," Herrmann emphasized. "Our blockchain-backed Quantum-as-a-Serivce ensures that all computations are secure and transparent, maintaining the highest ethical standards across our decentralized infrastructure."

Strategic $50 Million Venture Capital Round

To support its ambitious growth plan, Dynex is launching a $50 million venture capital round, with the goal of attracting strategic high-profile investors from both the technology and finance sectors. This round focuses on equity investments, allowing top-tier venture firms and industry partners to invest directly in Dynex’s vision.

"This is a key moment for us," said Carsten Snedker, Global Head of Business Development at Dynex. "The $50 million equity round will not only fund our technical expansion but will also help us establish strategic partnerships with key industry players, further positioning Dynex as a market leader in quantum computing."

A Quantum Economy Powered by DNX

At the core of Dynex’s ecosystem is DNX, the quantum currency that powers all computational transactions, ensuring a seamless and efficient quantum economy. The utility token, DNX, drives every computation and fuels the platform's growth.

As part of its new economic model, Dynex is introducing gas fees for quantum computations, further enhancing the utility and demand for DNX. By aligning gas fees with actual network usage, Dynex aims to create a sustainable economic model while scaling its quantum infrastructure.

Looking Ahead

With a bold 10-year roadmap that scales its quantum capabilities from GPU emulation to full-scale silicon quantum chips, Dynex’s decade begins today. Through its dedication to tech innovation and its commitment to ethical integrity, Dynex is set to renew how quantum technology is deployed across industries worldwide.

About Dynex:

Dynex is a leading provider of quantum computing solutions, offering unprecedented speed and optimization for complex systems across industries. Our mission is to harness the power of quantum technology to solve some of the world’s most challenging computational problems, driving innovation and efficiency.

