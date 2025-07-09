The company targets net-zero emissions by 2050 through global research partnerships and innovation-led sustainability efforts, with plans to divert 40 tons of waste annually.

To introduce lightweight, fully recyclable packaging materials to significantly reduce carbon footprint and support circular economy goals.

Dubai, UAE: Hotpack, the UAE-based leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has unveiled its 2024 Sustainability Report, spotlighting that 97 per cent of its portfolio of over 4,000 products, is now recyclable or environmentally friendly. The company said in a statement that this achievement reflects on its commitment to reducing environmental impact while focusing on the ethical business practices and employee well-being.

The report outlines Hotpack’s target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. To scientifically track its progress and measure the environmental impact of its operations and products, the company has partnered with RWTH Aachen University in Germany to conduct a comprehensive Life Cycle Assessment (LCA). This assessment provided a rigorous analysis of Hotpack’s entire value chain, from sourcing and production to disposal, ensuring that each step aligns with environmental best practices.

Speaking about the report, Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Group CEO & Managing Director of Hotpack said, “We are deeply committed to our sustainability goals and are confident that we will achieve our ambitious target of net-zero by 2050. Our efforts reflect a proactive approach to innovation, collaboration with global experts, and investment in eco-friendly materials that pave the way for a greener future.”

“Our journey to net-zero is fuelled by continuous innovation and a relentless pursuit of sustainability,” Mr. Jebbar added. “From developing materials like H-PET to collaborating on life cycle assessments with renowned institutions, we are transforming our operations to support a circular economy in the UAE and beyond. These innovations are crucial in reducing our environmental impact and meeting the evolving needs of our customers and communities.”

“At Hotpack, we believe that empowered and valued employees are integral to driving sustainability and growth because they are the backbone of our success,” said Mr. Zainudeen PB, Group Executive Director at Hotpack. “By fostering diversity, inclusion, and robust well-being programs, we are building a stronger and more resilient organisation, one that can drive forward our shared goals for sustainability and growth.”

The report also highlights Hotpack’s continuous product innovation, including the development of H-PET (Hotpack-modified polyethene terephthalate), a lightweight and fully recyclable PET material that significantly reduces the carbon footprint of its packaging solutions. Hotpack’s collaboration with RECAPP (Recycling & Recovery Platform) has further strengthened its commitment to environmental responsibility, aiming to collect 40 tons of waste annually and divert it from landfills. This initiative translates into a reduction of 84 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions each year.

Additionally, the report highlighted Hotpack’s the company’s stringent Supplier Code of Conduct that sets clear expectations for environmental stewardship, labour practices, and responsible sourcing in its supply chain. This approach is further reinforced by Hotpack’s Sustainable Procurement Strategy, which prioritises local sourcing and partnerships with diverse suppliers to support community livelihoods and reduce carbon footprints. Hotpack also enforces a comprehensive Human Rights Policy that upholds zero tolerance for forced labour and ensures that all supply chain partners align with the highest ethical standards.

Hotpack’s report also spoke about the company’s efforts in employee engagement and well-being. The company has achieved 1:1 pay equity for all genders, ensuring that all employees are rewarded fairly for their contributions. Women’s representation spans all levels of the organisation, reflecting Hotpack’s inclusive culture. Additionally, 18% of Hotpack’s workforce comprises individuals from minority or vulnerable groups, creating a diverse and dynamic workforce.

Hotpack’s employee engagement platform, Hotpack Happiness Initiative, now in its third edition, includes initiatives focused on wellness, health screenings, and progressive workplace policies that support a healthy work-life balance. These efforts reflect the company’s broader people-first approach to business.

On the community front, Hotpack continues to invest in a wide range of corporate social responsibility initiatives, from participating in wellness events to partnering with civic organisations on awareness and safety campaigns. These programmes reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to creating long-term, positive impact in the communities it serves.

About Hotpack Global

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 17 countries which include GCC countries, India, the UK, the USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Spain, and Australia. Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. Hotpack is seen as a one-stop shop that offers a complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Packaging Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company, Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS, FDA, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 50 standalone Retail centres across the MENA offering 600 plus Specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets. Also, http://www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region’s largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services, and continuous brand communication.