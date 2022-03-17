Software intelligence company Dynatrace today announced the opening of its new office in the United Arab Emirates. The move is part of its strategy to expand its presence across the Middle East as it drives to meet regional demand for software intelligence and help the region’s largest leading organizations accelerate digital transformation.

Dynatrace combines deep and broad observability, runtime application security, and advanced AIOps to deliver answers and intelligent automation from data. This empowers teams to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better and more secure software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

The company's entry in the UAE market occurs at a time where software intelligence is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. Due to strong economic growth in the Middle East, especially in the IT sector, businesses are seeking competitive advantages in a constantly evolving market. According to a recent survey, this economic growth is expected to continue rising by more than 64 percent, with businesses planning to invest heavily in digital transformation over the next three years. Dynatrace aims to meet urgent demands for software intelligence with its range of expertise and advanced technology.

Michael Allen, Vice President of Worldwide Partner Business at Dynatrace, stated: “We are thrilled to solidify our presence in the UAE at a time where our capabilities are in such high demand across the market. Expanding our footprint in the Middle East has been one of our primary objectives, and we look forward to working with the region’s largest leading organizations to help them advance their digital transformation and deliver world-class customer experiences. Dynatrace has years of expertise and proven customer success enabling teams to innovate faster, collaborate more effectively, and deliver consistently better business outcomes, without increased manual effort or risk. This is driven by our unique combination of automatic and intelligent observability, with continuous runtime application security. We look forward to delivering these benefits to organizations at scale across the UAE.”

