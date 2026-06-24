PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Airports has unveiled the new design of its Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower at Dubai International (DXB), transforming one of the airport’s most recognisable landmarks into an expression of national pride at Dubai’s global front door.
The tower now places the UAE flag at the heart of the airport, visible to every guest arriving at and departing from the city. The unveiling was marked by a special ceremonial airside event, featuring a Dubai Police parade with the ATC tower as its backdrop. Senior leaders from Dubai Airports, operational teams and oneDXB partners attended the occasion, which celebrated the collaboration, precision and shared purpose behind DXB’s daily operations.
Majed Al Joker, COO of Dubai Airports, said: “The ATC tower is one of the most important and symbolic structures at DXB. It’s where thousands of critical decisions are made every day, helping to keep aircraft, guests and operations moving safely and efficiently through Dubai. Aviation is a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s economy, and we are committed to the continuous development of this great nation. By bringing the colours of the UAE flag to this iconic landmark, we are celebrating the ambition of the nation we serve, while recognising the extraordinary teams and partners who ensure DXB is always Flying the Flag, Connecting the World.”
From a single runway in 1960, DXB has grown into the world’s busiest international airport, with the 89-meter ATC tower, in operation post expansion since 2000, central to the rhythm of its daily operation. Every arrival, departure and aircraft movement depends on close coordination between airside teams, airlines, ground handlers, safety teams, service partners and the wider oneDXB community. The structure features a unique buttressed center column and arched wings, resembling a futuristic avian sculpture. At the top, a sophisticated multilevel control center forms the tower’s defining feature and is where Dubai Air Navigation Services operates and ensures the smooth running of the world’s busiest international airport.
About Dubai Airports
- Dubai Airports operates both of Dubai’s airports, Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC).
- As an integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service, and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business.
- In 2025, DXB welcomed a record 95.2 million guests, marking the busiest year in its history and the highest annual international traffic ever recorded by any airport.
- DWC embodies Dubai's vision for the future of aviation. With expansion plans announced in May 2024, involving a record investment of US$35b, DWC aims to reshape the aviation landscape.
- Over the next decade, DWC will accommodate 150m passengers annually, eventually expanding to 260m passengers and 12m tonnes of cargo.
- With five runways, futuristic design and seamless intermodal connectivity, DWC aims to revolutionise global air travel, setting new standards for efficiency and guest experience for the next 50 years.
- High-resolution images of DXB are available here: Media Library
- For recent updates, refer to our official social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or hashtags: #DubaiAirports #DXB #DubaiWorldCentral.