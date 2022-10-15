Dubai: A top global provider of smart AIoT products and solutions is eyeing a renewed foray into the UAE market and the wider region after entering an exclusive partnership deal with leading value-added ICT distributors DVCOM this GITEX Global 2022.

China-headquartered smart intercom pioneers Akuvox exhibited their newly launched smart home brand akubela for the first time in the history of the Middle East’s biggest tech gathering, attracting the interest of visitors from around the world.

“Akuvox strives to unleash the power of technologies with a diverse selection of smart doorphones that fit for different scenarios, a mobile intercom APP-SmartPlus, a powerful property management portal, all designed to deliver unparalleled smart intercom service which is managed, provisioned and monitored via Akuvox Cloud.,” said DVCOM MD Renjan George on the final day of the five-day event held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

So, what sets Akuvox apart?

“We talk about the safety aspects of UAE all the time but at this event we showcased what it feels like, literally, through our Akuvox system encompassing Artificial Intelligence (AI), SIP, Android, cloud, security, and other advanced technologies,” added George while explaining how an Akuvox smart intercom “leverages vast fields of technologies for smart building access.”

“Akuvox smart intercom caters to not only modern building installation but also old building retrofitting. Upgrading to a smart intercom that supports audio and video communication often involves expensive, time-consuming rewiring for buildings. However, with the cost-effective Akuvox's 2-wire SIP video intercoms, installers can reuse the existing 2-wire cables to install Akuvox intercom devices,” he said while talking about Akuvox’s use in all kinds of buildings – old and new alike. “And the long data transmission distance of up to 300 meters between devices makes it possible to deploy the system for large installs.”

However, with the launch of akubela smart home at this GITEX, Akuvox, he said, now promises to take whole-home intelligence solution to a new level by keeping an eye on your home’s energy usage, arming your doors when you leave for work, playing your favorite playlist when you return home and the built-in voice assistant helping you with chores, said George.

“For one thing, with akubela, which conjoins disparate subsystems such as intercoms, security panels, gateways, dimmers, and sensors, residents are able to say goodbye to chaotic walls. Moreover, residents can enjoy the supreme audio and video communication experience and open the door remotely for visitors on their mobile phones wherever they are, improving property security and resident experience,” he added.

The broad compatibility of akubela system allows HyPanel to integrate and be integrated with 3rd-party systems and platforms easily for residents to be able to use it to create a harmonious ecosystem.

-Ends-

About Akuvox

The Akuvox Company is a global leading provider of smart AIoT products and solutions. The Xiamen-based company is committed to unleashing the power of technologies to improve people's lives with better communication, greater security, and more convenience.

Akuvox products and solutions have been deployed and used daily in more than 100 countries and regions, meeting customer needs in various vertical markets that range from residential to commercial, from healthcare to public safety.

About DVCOM

DVCOM Technology is a specialist value-added distributor in the Middle East that represents some of the most dynamic ICT vendors and solutions offerings. We at DVCOM, are already seeing the rise of digital business service that go beyond support and maintenance and we help companies to accelerate their business transformation with products and solutions that includes Cloud-Centric Unified Communication and Collaboration suite, Microsoft teams and Zoom video solutions, Interactive touchscreen, Workplace Management, Physical Security solutions and various innovative products that companies need to prepare for the future and transform themselves into an intelligent enterprise.

For interviews and other enquiries, contact:

Keshav Kumar

keshav@datavoiz.com

Sudhashree Dash

sudha@memc.co