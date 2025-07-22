Profit Before Tax Grow by 18% to KD 60 Million…Assets Grow to KD 10 Billion

Abdulaziz Al-Shaya:

Financial Results Highlight the Effectiveness of Boubyan’s Strategy and Its Sustained Growth

Yet Another Milestone to Demonstrate the Solid and Resilient Operating Business Model of the Bank

Adel Al-Majed:

Boubyan Reinforces Its Position as the Third Largest Bank in Kuwait with Exceptional Growth… We Are Optimistic about Further Milestones

Our Strategies, Rooted in Excellence and Innovation, Prioritize High-Quality and Reliable Solutions and Services to Customers

Boubyan Bank has announced its H1 financial results for this year. The bank recorded KD 52 million in net profits, at a growth rate of 5%, compared with the same period last year, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) reached KD 60 Million at a growth rate of 18%, and the earnings per share increased to 11 fils.

Commenting on the financial results, Boubyan Bank’s Chairman, Mr. Abdulaziz Abdullah Dakheel Al-Shaya, stated: “Boubyan Bank’s H1-2025 results reflect our ongoing success and demonstrate the resilience and robustness of the bank’s operational business model, which proved its adaptability amid the accelerating challenges and changes in the economic environment.”

Outstanding Financial and Operational Performance

Al-Shaya highlighted the key financial indicators recorded during H1, where the bank’s assets grew to KD 10 billion at a growth rate of 12% compared with last year, while the bank’s financing portfolio grew by 11% to reach KD 7.5 billion, and operating profit grew by 10% to KD 67 million, whereas the bank’s market share of local financing increased to 12.5%.

He went on to add: “These results directly reflect the progress achieved in the implementation of ‘Boubyan 2028’ Strategy, which focuses on 4 key pillars, namely: well-planned expansion domestically and regionally, offering innovative digital banking solutions, improving the efficiency of operations, and reinforcing the concepts of comprehensive sustainability.” “The results further highlight the soundness of the strategy adopted by the bank, which focuses on continued success and maintaining sustained performance levels, thus reinforcing the bank's status as one of the most prominent Islamic banks in the region that keeps up with the expectations of customers and shareholders.”, he added.

Al-Shaya pointed out: “We are confidently looking forward to the continued implementation of our strategy, which places our customers at the heart of our attention, as we continue to focus on innovation, ongoing enhancement of our banking services, and exploring more chances for growth and diversification of income sources. Moreover, we believe in the significance of investing in our human cadres, and in reinforcing the culture of institutional work that is based on excellence and innovation, in a manner that contributes to reinforcing Boubyan’s status as one of the most growing and influential banks in the Islamic banking industry, domestically and regionally."

Ongoing Growth Supporting Business Competence

On his part, Mr. Adel Abdul Wahab Al-Majed, Boubyan Bank’s Vice-Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer, stated: “H1-2025’s financial results demonstrate the solid financial position of the bank and its ability to maintain sustained growth despite market challenges, domestically and regionally.”

“We continued our solid performance with positive results across all indicators, which reflects the resilience of our business model and the efficiency of our operational policies. We are optimistic about further milestones in the upcoming period, supported by the continued implementation of well-planned growth strategies, focusing on offering high quality and reliable banking solutions and services to our customers across various sectors.”, he added.

Al-Majed elaborated: “During H1 of this year, Boubyan Bank successfully completed the issuance of senior unsecured sukuk of USD 500 million with a 5-year maturity as part of its USD 3 billion sukuk issuance program. The issuance witnessed an exceptional demand with subscription requests exceeding USD 2 billion, i.e., oversubscribed by more than 4x the targeted subscription.”

He added: “This huge demand by regional and international investors reflect the confidence of global markets in the creditworthiness of Boubyan Bank, and reinforces the diversification of our funding base, while supporting the regional and international expansion plans of the bank, and contributing to strengthening our liquidity ratios and creditworthiness of the bank in line with CBK's instructions.”

Al-Majed added: “As part of the bank's efforts to improve corporate banking services, the bank offered an integrated package of unique services, tailored specifically to cater for the needs of customers in the Kuwaiti market. Such services represent a quality addition to boost the abilities of companies and help them with the management of liquidity and capital with high efficiency amid a very competitive and evolving business environment.

These services include: Payments Host-to-Host service, merchant and supply chain services, smart liquidity management solutions, and treasury management solutions, in addition to virtual accounts, real-time reports and smart cash-management dashboards.”

“At Boubyan, we continue working in line with a crystal-clear strategic vision that places the customer at the top of our priorities, while focusing on ongoing innovation and offering unique banking solutions that cater for the expectations of various segments of customers. We believe that our commitment to the enhancement of our services and diversification of our solutions, side by side with our investment in modern technology and building effective partnerships, will enable us to achieve further sustainable growth and reinforce our status as banking leaders in the years to come.”, Al-Majed concluded.

Highlights

1st Highlight

Boubyan progressed significantly towards adopting AI technology by launching its AI-Driven Transformation Program, aiming at building a more competent and responsive operational model.

This direction was boosted by inking an MOU with Microsoft, the global tech giant, which is one of the AI leaders worldwide, in a step that reflects Boubyan Bank’s leadership in employing AI in pushing innovation and making a leap in the bank’s operations.

2nd Highlight

Ever since the beginning of this year, Boubyan Bank was recognized with many prestigious awards from global institutions. This included the “Best Islamic Bank in Kuwait” Award from MEED, the internationally renowned publication, which the bank has received recently in a clear demonstration of the continued leadership of the bank and excellence in the Islamic banking industry, domestically and regionally.

3rd Highlight

Boubyan continued its progress in prestigious international rankings, as it maintained its place as the 3rd strongest banking franchise in Kuwait, while being ranked among the top 25 Arab banks as per Brand Finance’s ranking. The bank ranked third domestically in Forbes Middle East Top 100 Listed Companies and in MEED’s 2025 List for MENA’s Largest 100 Companies in terms of market capitalization.

4th Highlight

The bank continues to undertake its community role as an integral part of its overall vision for sustained growth and CSR. This is done through various initiatives focusing on empowering the youth, supporting entrepreneurship, and reinforcing financial awareness, in addition to other vital areas such as education, healthcare, and empowering students and graduates in order for the bank to stay closer to all segments of the Kuwaiti society and to effect the necessary positive change

5th Highlight

Boubyan Bank is keen on developing its human resources and enhancing their skills, since they are the key pillar for sustained growth and competitiveness. The bank offers advanced training programs and enters into partnerships with prestigious educational institutions, thus contributing to the preparation of a new generation of qualified future-ready leaders.

Moreover, the bank offers flexible and motivating work environment, which helps staff strike a work-life balance, while embracing diversity and inclusion, out of the bank's firm belief in human capital being the most important investment in its journey towards perfection and sustainability.

Boubyan Bank’s Key Financial Indicators In KD Million