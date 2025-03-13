DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: UAE-based Dulsco Group, a leader in Environmental Solutions, People Solutions, Talent Solutions, and Energy Recruitment Solutions, has taken a major step towards reducing carbon footprint by moving its entire diesel fleet of 75 vehicles/other from BS95 to BS93 - increasing its biofuel content from 5 per cent to 7 per cent through the use of Neutral Fuel’s biodiesel.

This initiative reinforces Dulsco Group’s long-standing commitment to combating climate change by supporting carbon reduction projects in the UAE and actively contributing to the nation’s transition towards a Net Zero future.

Antony Marke, COO of Dulsco People, said: “As a purpose-driven company, we at Dulsco Group believe that every little change can have a lasting impact on the environment. With the transition to a higher biofuel blend is a significant step forward in our journey towards reducing our environmental footprint and contributing to a cleaner planet - in line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy.”

By working with Neutral Fuels over the past year, Dulsco People has successfully reduced its carbon emissions by 267,934.96 kilograms of CO₂e in 2024 alone. This reduction is equivalent to carbon sequestered by 4,430 tree seedlings grown for 10 years and the removal of 62.5 fossil fuelled cars off the road for an entire year.

Neutral Fuels’ COO, Charles Gardner commented: “At Neutral Fuels we actively support businesses that adopt sustainability as a core value. Utilising our closed-loop model, Dulsco Environment is recycling waste cooking oil into biodiesel to fuel the Dulsco People’s fleet, a prime example of the UAE Circular Economy Policy in action. In addition, by transitioning to a higher biodiesel blend, Dulsco Group has further amplified its impact and is actively driving the UAE toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

Dulsco Group has a strong commitment to the UAE’s vision of sustainability and has been proactively minimising its carbon footprint since 2018. This effort is driven by a comprehensive carbon footprint measurement initiative that evaluates emissions across operations, including energy consumption, fleet management, and facilities.

About Dulsco Group

Dulsco Group is a UAE-born integrated solutions provider with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco Environment, Dulsco People, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

Launched in 1935 as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco has evolved to become a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions, and Energy Recruitment Solutions servicing over 3,700 clients across a range of sectors.

About Neutral Fuels

Founded in Dubai in 2011, Neutral Fuels engineered an efficient and innovative process to convert waste vegetable oil into Biodiesel, a renewable and clean-burning fuel that can be used in a wide range of applications without the need for modification. Today they are the largest producer and supplier of ESMA certified biodiesel in the UAE.