An average super prime area apartment covers a built-up area of 5,379 sq ft at AED 28.4 million

Average price per square feet of super prime villas rises by 53.15% to AED 3,547/ sqft

Off plan super prime apartment sales volume accounted for 70% of all super prime apartments sold in Q1 2023.

Volume of sales in Jumeira Bay exceed AED 2.05 billion, a 220% increase in volume QoQ

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: According to analysis by LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty and data from the Dubai Land Department, Dubai’s super prime residential market witnessed transactions worth AED 14.7 billion in Q1 2023, reflecting a volume contraction of 21.72% QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) over Q4 2022. The super prime luxury market in Q1 2023 currently represents 21.7% of the overall Dubai residential market in Q1 2023 in terms of volume. The average price per sq ft of a super prime property increased by 21.07% to AED 3,373 per sq ft. The average price of a prime property is at AED 25.2 million, a 27.49% increase from the previous quarter.

LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty has considered the following areas in the analysis with data from the Dubai Land Department that form the super-prime property market - properties sold in Al Barari, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Hills Estate (mansions only), Emirates Hills, Jumeira Bay, Jumeirah Islands and Palm Jumeirah.

Super prime areas that continued to see the positive volume sales growth QoQ were Jumeira Bay (220% at AED 2.05 billion), Al Barari (167.53% at AED 926 million), Downtown Dubai (48.78% at AED 3.4 billion) and Emirates Hills (11.62% at AED 613.6 million). With AED 5.7 billion in super prime sales, the Palm Jumeirah has seen an increased average in price by 17.26% QoQ to AED 9.5 million.

Chris Whitehead, Managing Partner at LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty said, “Moving into the second quarter we see a continuation of high-volume residential transactions within the super prime luxury segment. This continuity is primarily fuelled by the current lifestyle and wealth shifts being witnessed from incoming European buyers and a recent increased trend from institutional investors moving back into bricks and mortar asset classes. Additionally, super prime turnkey properties continue to be in low supply and sellers will dictate pricing and ensure the positive trend required to push the region through the historically slower summer months.”

SUPER PRIME APARTMENTS MARKET

In the super prime market, there were 1,584 apartments sold for a total volume of AED 9.8 billion, making it 66% of the volume of the overall super prime market. The top three areas accounting for the highest super prime apartment sales volume were Palm Jumeirah (AED 3.7 billion), Downtown Dubai (AED 3.4 billion) and Jumeira Bay (AED 1.8 billion). The average cost of a super prime apartment costs AED 28.4 million, which is a 34.62% increase from the previous quarter and covers a built-up area of 5,379 sq ft. 70% of all super prime apartment units sold in Q1 2023 were from the super prime off-plan residential market.

SUPER PRIME VILLA MARKET

In the super prime villa market, there were 294 villas sold at a total volume of AED 5.6 billion. The top three areas accounting for the highest super prime villas sales volume were Palm Jumeirah (AED 1.9 billion), Dubai Hills Estate (AED 1.6 billion) and Al Barari (AED 926 million). The average cost of a super prime villa costs AED 36.8 million, which is a 37.2% increase QoQ. The average price/sq ft of super prime villas has jumped by 53.15% QoQ at AED 3547/ sqft. 88% of the super prime villa market sales were from the secondary super prime residential market.

AREA FOCUS: JUMEIRA BAY – BILLIONAIRE’S ISLAND

Average price was highest in Jumeira Bay at AED 10,594 per sq ft and the average price of a property at AED 93.3 million, despite only 22 units being sold in Q1 2023, truly allowing it to really take its name as “Billionaire’s island”. Apartments in Jumeira Bay were sold on average at AED 91.2 million, reflecting an average price increase by as much as 40%. The most expensive of these were located at Bulgari Lighthouse & Bulgari Resorts & Residences, which also takes the top spot in the most expensive transactions list at AED 410 million. Four out of the top ten transactions come from Jumeira Bay. After Jumeira Bay, price per sq ft was highest in Palm Jumeirah (AED 3,106 / sqf ft) and Emirates Hills (AED 2,396 /sqft). The Jumeira Bay sales volume also grew the most at 220% QoQ.

AREA FOCUS: AL BARARI TRUMPS IN SUPER PRIME SECONDARY MARKET

With a 220% increase in sales volume in the super prime secondary market to AED 552 million, Al Barari proves to be the most popular area to purchase in this category, followed by Downtown Dubai (16.82% increase at AED 1.1 billion) and Emirates Hills (11.6% at AED 613 million.)

TOP 10 RESIDENTIAL TRANSACTIONS IN Q1 2023

Development Price (in AED) Built Up Area) Jumeira Bay Island Bulgari lighthouse 410,000,000 38,970 Palm Jumeirah, XXII Carat (Club Villas) 183,000,000 12,138 Jumeira Bay Island Bulgari lighthouse 160,300,000 11,657 Palm Jumeirah, The fronds,Frond D 150,000,000 7,000 Palm Jumeirah, The fronds,Frond F 125,000,000 7,000 Jumeira Bay Island Bulgari lighthouse 119,000,000 11,657 Al wasl Aire Dubai 118,705,620 19,784 Al wasl Aire Dubai 117,298,380 19,550 Al wasl Aire Dubai 117,298,380 19,550 Jumeira Bay Island Bulgari lighthouse 116,000,000 11,655

Source: LUXHABITAT Sotheby's International Realty x Dubai Land Department, April 2023

