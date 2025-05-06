Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Dubailand has recorded AED 26.2 billion with over 9,000 units sold in off-plan real estate transactions over the past 12 months, reaffirming its position as one of Dubai’s most dynamic and sought-after residential destinations. The transaction data reflects strong and sustained demand, fueled by Dubailand’s strategic connectivity, diverse community offerings, and long-term investment potential.

Dubailand’s central location, with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, provides residents with easy connectivity across central Dubai. The community is located just 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport and offers close proximity to major entertainment and leisure attractions such as IMG Worlds of Adventure, Global Village, Al Habtoor Polo Resort, and even easy access to iconic city landmarks like the Museum of the Future and Burj Khalifa.

Spanning over three million square feet, Dubailand is divided into several distinct districts, creating a "city within a city" that caters to a wide range of lifestyles. From theme parks and eco-tourism projects to bustling shopping malls and serene residential neighborhoods, Dubailand offers a complete urban experience.

Families benefit from the community’s proximity to Academic City, home to some of Dubai’s leading universities and educational institutions including Middlesex University Dubai, De Montfort University, and University of Birmingham, ensuring excellent options for higher education. Residents also enjoy convenient access to healthcare facilities, daily essentials, and a wide array of sports and leisure venues.

Continuing to build on this momentum, LEOS Developments is preparing to introduce the fifth edition of its highly successful Weybridge Gardens collection in Dubailand. Following the strong performance of the four previous editions, all located within Dubailand, LEOS is excited to expand its British design-driven, lifestyle-focused community offering in an area that is aligned with long-term growth, accessibility, and investor appeal, offering unmatched British quality with world-class amenities.

About LEOS Development

LEOS Developments is an award-winning international property and lifestyle developer. Born in the UK in 2013, LEOS has been expanding its presence in the Middle East with the release of world-class residential communities in Meydan, Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubailand & Greenwood. The company is renowned for its innovative British designs and specialises in residential, commercial, and mixed-use real estate, offering services ranging from land sourcing to asset management. With nine projects currently underway in the UAE, LEOS continues to solidify its reputation for delivering exceptional developments. With a proven track record in delivering quality developments, LEOS has transformed old courthouses and built premium residential properties in sought-after locations like Mayfair, London. Its mission is to create an exemplary standard of living for residents by delivering quality properties that integrate successfully with the environment and community, bringing British and European quality standards to the UAE real estate market.