95% of companies retained

4,101 companies currently operate in Dubai South

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, concluded 2023, its best performing year to date, marking numerous remarkable accomplishments across its different divisions. These achievements encompassed the welcoming of new companies, the successful selling out of projects, and the establishment of high-profile partnerships.

During 2023, Dubai South Properties (DSP) handed over phase 1 of its Pulse Villas project, comprising 268 units. A first-of-its-kind development in the Residential District, The Pulse Villas was launched in 2021 and features 342 units of 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom units across its phases, with handover for phase 2 slated for Q1 2024.

Real estate activity in Dubai South remained strong through 2023, with DSP launching and successfully selling the first three phases of its flagship South Bay project. Featuring over 800 spacious villas, townhouses, and more than 200 luxurious waterfront mansions, South Bay will also be home to a 1-kilometre lagoon and over 3 kilometres of a waterfront promenade. Ginco General Contracting was awarded the construction work for the first two phases of the project.

2023 also witnessed a renewed focus on developing social infrastructure in the Residential District with the opening of a 50,000-square-foot hypermarket and a large community park featuring kids' play areas and activity zones. The construction activity for the first British curriculum school in the Dubai South area also commenced during 2023.

428 new licenses were also issued to new companies, and 95% of existing companies were retained, bringing the total to 4,101 companies operating from Dubai South.

The Logistics District at Dubai South signed several remarkable agreements to cement its position as a key contributor to the growing logistics sector in the UAE. These include a partnership with dnata to enable a digitally driven gate control mechanism for shipments at the Dubai South’s cargo-handling terminals; an agreement with Beijing New Aerotropolis Holdings China to establish a comprehensive framework for nurturing cooperative relations; and an MoU with Sinotrans, a subsidiary and single logistics platform for China Merchants Group, to establish its first Middle East logistics and e-commerce hub at the Dubai South Logistics District.

Several inaugurations also took place during 2023, including the Audi Volkswagen MEA Distribution Centre, IDA Foundation’s healthcare hub, and a new Fulfillment Center by Amazon.

Additionally, the Logistics District initiated a groundbreaking, regional-first Remote Inspection project with Dubai Customs to expedite business operations and reduce the time required for customs inspections by utilising advanced technologies and artificial intelligence. Dubai South also announced the completion of its blockchain integration system in partnership with Dubai Customs, becoming the first free zone in Dubai to achieve this milestone.

In his comments, HE Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said: “We are delighted to witness the continuous and sustainable growth of Dubai South and its various districts year after year. This remarkable progress is attributed to the numerous government initiatives aimed at bolstering the emirate’s economy, as well as to our meticulous planning, which have consistently driven investments across multiple industries in Dubai. As we look ahead to the coming year, we hold an optimistic outlook and aspire to achieve even greater milestones throughout Dubai South.”

Dubai South is Dubai’s largest single urban master development focusing on an aviation and logistics ecosystem that houses the world’s largest airport when fully operational, complemented by a multi-modal transport infrastructure connecting air, land and sea. Dubai South aims to create a vibrant living and working community by leveraging its unique aviation, logistics, and real-estate products and services and world-class infrastructure solutions.