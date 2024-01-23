MBRAH witnessed significant growth in companies during 2023, reflecting the advancement of the sector and cementing Dubai’s position at the forefront of global aviation.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South continues to achieve outstanding private jet movements, with a record 16,657 movements in 2023, a growth of 8% over 2022, marking the highest-ever movements achieved in Dubai. The growth of movements is attributed to several factors, including the hosting of the Dubai Airshow, COP28, and the soft opening of the new ExecuJet FBO and hangar. The impressive milestone reaffirms Al Maktoum International Airport’s position as the busiest airport for international business aviation movements in the Middle East.

2023 was also a successful year at MBRAH, witnessing several agreements with new partners seeking to set up their facilities across different zones to provide different MRO services, including manufacturing aircraft parts and structures, sealing and painting, AOG and aircraft parts supply, sourcing engine assets, and refurbishing private jet interiors.

Additionally, the MRO trade from MBRAH’s Aerospace Supply Chain, which includes import, export and re-export, has increased and is expected to reach over AED 8 billion over the next few years, emphasising the growth of MRO activities.

In his comments, Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH, said: “Last year marked an extraordinary milestone for us at MBRAH; not only did we record the highest-ever business aviation movements, but we also enriched our portfolio with new companies and announced the expansion of facilities. These achievements underscore the trust and immense value we offer through our cutting-edge infrastructure and world-class facilities, all within Dubai’s strategic embrace of the sector’s global growth. At MBRAH, our commitment persists, in perfect harmony with our visionary leadership’s strategy, to cement Dubai’s position as an aviation capital.”

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses.