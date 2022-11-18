First of its kind at a theme park destination anywhere in the world



New experience scheduled to open to the public Q4 2023



DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Parks™ and Resorts and Real Madrid C.F. have signed an exclusive multi-year partnership, which will see the first-ever Real Madrid themed experience open at the largest theme park destination in the Middle East.



Real Madrid, the football club with the best Honours list, was named FIFA's Best Club of the 20th Century. Dubai Parks™ and Resorts is the first theme park destination in the world to announce a major partnership with Real Madrid.



The new experience aims to engage football and sports fans, families and children of all ages, enabling guests to immerse themselves in the culture of the world's greatest football team. Visitors will enjoy audio-visual displays, interactive experiences, playable gaming interactions, and unique attractions inspired by the spirit, passion, and success that make Real Madrid the Club of the Century.



Set to open in Q4 2023, designs are being finalised. It will include a range of Real Madrid inspired attractions such as a museum, rides, football skill games, food and beverage outlets, and unique retail options featuring memorabilia from across Real Madrid's successful history.



Further details will be announced over the coming months, including more information on the signature rollercoasters, unique events, and interactive sports and thrilling experiences that will become part of the new destination.



Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Holding Entertainment, said, "We are thrilled to add this ambitious project to Dubai's thriving entertainment and leisure offer.



We are delighted that Real Madrid has chosen Dubai Parks™ and Resorts as their preferred partner as we continue bringing the best international entertainment brands to the region. Real Madrid is a megastar of world football and one of the world's most recognised sports teams, with an unmatched track record of success and millions of passionate supporters from every corner of the planet. We look forward to engaging sports fans, families, and children in new and exciting ways and supporting an active youth community across the UAE. This project is in consonance with our vision to contribute to enhancing Dubai as a leading tourist destination."



About Dubai Holding Entertainment™:

Dubai Holding Entertainment is one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region, committed to solidifying the Emirate as one of the most sought-after touristic destinations in the world by offering an impressive range of destinations and attractions that caters to all UAE residents and visitors to the emirate. The portfolio includes, amongst others, Ain Dubai, the largest and tallest observation wheel in the world; Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the region's largest integrated theme park destination; Global Village, one of the longest established tourist attractions in Dubai having opened its doors in 1997; Coca-Cola Arena, one of the region's largest multipurpose indoor arenas; Arabian Radio Network (ARN), the largest radio network in the region; MPN, a multimedia sales house, operating premium out-of-home assets, video production, event sponsorship and activations; Roxy Cinemas, a premiere theatre experience; The Green Planet, a bio-dome spread over 4 levels housing a tropical indoor rainforest with over 3000 plants and animals; and Laguna Waterpark in La Mer which has the only WaveOz180 Flow Rider in the GCC and the region's first Manta family raft ride.



About Real Madrid C.F.

Real Madrid C.F. is a sport entity with 120 years of history. It is the club with the most European Cups of both football (14) and basketball (10) and was awarded by FIFA as the Best Club of the twentieth century. Real Madrid has millions of fans in all corners of the world, with more than 430 million followers on social media, and is for the third year in a row the most valuable football club in Europe according to The European Elite 2022 report, prepared by consultancy KPMG. Real Madrid is the most valuable football brand in the world for Brand Finance for the fourth year in a row and achieved the highest record in the last Transparency Index of football clubs. More information about Real Madrid C.F. is available at http://www.realmadrid.com, the most visited football club website for the sixth consecutive year.