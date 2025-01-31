Abu Dhabi: Dubai National Insurance (DNI), one of the leading insurance companies in the UAE, is delighted to announce the opening of its new Abu Dhabi Branch at United Square Mall, one of the most prestigious developments in the vibrant Khalidiya area of Abu Dhabi. This opening underscores DNI’s commitment to enhancing customer experiences through strategic investments in key locations.

The new branch at United Square Mall officially commenced operations on Wednesday, 29 January 2025, with a grand inauguration ceremony hosted at the new branch. The event was attended by distinguished guests, esteemed stakeholders and DNI management, marking a key milestone in DNI’s journey. With this inauguration, DNI is set to strengthen its position as a trusted insurance partner and a key player in the UAE’s insurance industry.

Mr. Mohammed Al Habtoor, Board Member, Dubai National Insurance (DNI), said, “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new branch, marking yet another milestone in our journey of growth and excellence. This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients and reinforces our vision of setting new benchmarks in quality and service while staying true to our core values of innovation and integrity.”

On this occasion, Mr. A.R. Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai National Insurance (DNI), shared his vision: “This strategic relocation is not just about expanding our footprint in & across the UAE but also about reaffirming our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and partners in Abu Dhabi. United Square’s central location and state-of-the-art infrastructure align perfectly with our goals to deliver greater convenience, accessibility, and an enhanced customer experience. We are confident that this new branch will serve as a strong foundation for fostering deeper connections and delivering value to the community.”

The new branch offers unparalleled convenience and accessibility for customers and stakeholders alike. United Square Mall is renowned for its prime location, nestled amidst lush parks, retail outlets, and the iconic Corniche beaches. This modern, Grade A building boasts advanced facilities, including ground-floor accessibility and free underground visitor parking, ensuring a seamless and premium visitor experience.

With its headquarters on Sheikh Zayed Road, a branch near Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, and now a new location in Abu Dhabi, DNI continues to solidify its position as a trusted and versatile multiline insurer. The company offers a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer insurance products tailored to meet customers' needs. As a leader in innovation, DNI aims to establish a sustainable platform that integrates cutting-edge technology into its core operations, offering a digitally accessible and holistic range of services. This focus on customer service underscores DNI’s commitment to excellence and its role as a key player in the UAE’s insurance industry.

