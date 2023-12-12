Dubai, UAE – Dubai Municipality announced today at COP28 a strategic partnership with BESIX Construct and Hitachi Zosen Innova, focusing on integrated waste management.

The collaboration signifies a commitment to deepening cooperation in training, experience exchange, and active participation in industry-leading conferences and field visits. Set against the pressing global context of escalating environmental challenges, this alliance is a stride towards driving sustainable development forward.

Aligned with Dubai Municipality's strategic goals in integrated waste management, this collaboration signifies a unified effort to strengthen ties in areas of shared interest, particularly focusing on training and experience sharing. The initiative will be propelled by active participation in industry conferences and hands-on visits to operational sites, ensuring a practical and collaborative approach to environmental management.

About Dubai Municipality

Dubai Municipality envisions Dubai becoming a global leader in quality of life and sustainability by 2030, making the city the best place to visit, live and work. Under the vision “A Pioneering Municipality for a Global City,” Dubai Municipality is mandated to help ensure the sustainability of Dubai through effective planning and management. It is also responsible for providing pioneering municipal services that help ensure residents’ happiness and well-being. The entity is committed to supporting Dubai’s vision through its corporate values of competitiveness, proactiveness, positivity, and participation.

Dubai Municipality’s responsibilities revolve around several key areas. These include: building an attractive city with ample facilities; sustainable urban planning; sustainable building management; digitalisation; attracting talent, knowledge and material assets; sanitation and waste management; and overseeing the happiness of Dubai’s people, which includes promoting environmental protection and ensuring public health and food systems/security.

Dubai Municipality is a Strategic Pathway Partner at COP28, which is hosted by the UAE in Expo City Dubai from 30 November to 12 December 2023. The entity will have a cutting-edge, sustainable stand in the Green Zone. During the conference, Dubai Municipality will announce new commitments, projects and initiatives designed to support sustainability and climate action in Dubai as well as the UAE and globally.

