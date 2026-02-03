Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Municipality and The Lab Ventures have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on accelerating innovation and digital transformation across Dubai’s construction sector, marking the official launch of the government-backed Construction Technology (ConTech) ecosystem.

The MOU was signed during a high-level event organised by Dubai Municipality and overseen by H.E. Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, bringing together key public and private stakeholders shaping the future of the built environment in the emirate.

Under the agreement, Dubai Municipality and The Lab Ventures will work together to support the adoption of construction technologies, attract and localise international startups, develop pilot projects, and foster collaboration between government, investors, and industry leaders.

The signing ceremony took place as part of the official launch of the Dubai ConTech Business Group, and followed a keynote address by H.E. Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar,

highlighting the strategic role of technology in the future of construction.

Alongside The Lab Ventures, the MOU was signed with leading venture capital firms active in the sector, including Dubai Future District Fund and Zacua Ventures, reinforcing Dubai’s ambition to position itself as a global hub for construction innovation and sustainable urban development.

Jonathan Lahyani, General Partner MENA & GCC Regions at The Lab Ventures, commented: “Dubai is one of the few cities globally with the regulatory vision and execution capacity to structurally transform construction through technology. This partnership represents a long-term institutional collaboration to build a world-class ConTech ecosystem for startups, investors, and industry stakeholders.”

About Dubai Municipality

Dubai Municipality is the government authority responsible for regulating, planning, and supervising all construction, infrastructure, and environmental activities in the Emirate of Dubai.

About The Lab Ventures

The Lab Ventures is a global venture capital fund specialised in Real Estate Technology (PropTech) and Construction Technology (ConTech), supporting high-growth startups across Europe and the GCC, and partnering with governments, corporates, and developers to accelerate innovation in the built environment.