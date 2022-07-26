Dubai, UAE: Emirates Building Systems (EBS), established in 1997, as a subsidiary of Dubai Investments, and one of the leading manufacturers of steel structures in the Middle East, has successfully completed 25 years in steel business, further strengthening Dubai Investments business portfolio in the steel business across the region and globally.

Capitalizing on the technical expertise and an expanded product portfolio, EBS silver jubilee highlights underline a notable usage of more than 850,000 Tons of steel for 6,200 projects in more than 50 countries. Being one of the leading manufacturers of steel structures in the Middle East, apart from being the market leader in UAE, the Company’s facilities extend over an area of 140,000m2 with an annual fabrication capacity of more than 75,000 Tons.

“It is a remarkable achievement for Dubai Investments through its subsidiary Emirates Building Systems to mark this 25-year milestone within the competitive steel industry. EBS’s expansion of the export footprint is part of the tactical and robust growth strategy to diversify sources of revenues, enhance agility and improve competitiveness. Over the last 25 years, as a Group Company, Dubai Investments has focused on leveraging innovation and resources to implement the best practices in manufacturing with a focus on improving productivity, optimizing supply chain and automate processes to serve optimally in the coming years”, said Abdulazeez Bin Serkal, CEO, Industrial Platform, Dubai Investments.

EBS maintains stringent quality management standards across its internal systems and processes. EBS commitment to quality and environmental standards has been recognized with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001:2018 and CE marking certificate.

“As Emirates Building Systems makes foray into regions beyond the Middle East, the Company is drawing upon its reputation as one of the UAE’s leading manufacturers of steel structures and in addition to our business in the UAE and the Middle East countries, more than 40% of our products are exported to Africa and Asia markets, which hold immense potential and are lucrative markets for the steel business. We have made strategic business plans to expand and explore these opportunities and are expecting more than 75% of our business from these regions in the coming 2 years”, said Joseph Chidiac, General Manager, Emirates Building Systems.

The latest design, drawings and construction software’s in line with international codes and standards are used by the engineering and the projects teams. Advanced technologies are utilized in factories throughout all stages of the manufacturing process starting from the cutting of the steel, fitting and welding activities till the painting lines and finished products.

Moreover, EBS has implemented ERP systems promoting productivity, increasing efficiency, reducing material wastage, decreasing operational costs and streamlining the processes.

Over the years, EBS has earned a loyal clientele, with several world-class, prestigious steel building projects to credit. The Company’s projects portfolio consists of high-rise buildings, airports and metro railways, power plants, refineries, oil and gas structures, factories, bridges, logistics and distribution centers, warehouses, theme parks, poultries and dairy farms and car parks to name a few.

EBS has established significant presence in GCC countries, African markets like Algeria, Libya, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, Mauritania, Senegal, Mali, Kenya and across Asian markets like Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan to name a few.

The Company will continue to evolve with the region’s growth requirements and focus on maintaining a growth trajectory, contributing to the “Made in the UAE” portfolio of products, thereby enhancing the manufacturing sector.