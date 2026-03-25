In line with the commitment to shareholder value, the Dubai Investments Board proposes a cash dividend of 25% (AED 0.25 per share) for 2025, subject to shareholders’ approval

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Investments PJSC, the leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), reported a profit before tax of AED 1.70 billion for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025, representing a 31% increase compared to AED 1.30 billion in the previous year.

Net profit after tax attributable to shareholders increased to AED 1.55 billion, compared to AED 1.21 billion in the previous year.

The Group’s total income stood at AED 4.63 billion in 2025, reflecting a stable revenue base supported by contributions across its diversified business segments, including real estate, investments and manufacturing. Rental income increased to AED 1.19 billion, accounting for approximately 25.7% of total income, supported by the Group’s income‑generating asset base.

Dubai Investments’ total assets grew to AED 23.28 billion as at 31 December 2025, compared to AED 22.10 billion at the end of 2024. Equity attributable to owners of the Company stood at AED 14.90 billion as compared to 14.11 billion in the previous year. This underscores the Group’s strong financial position and ability to support its growth plans.

Earnings per share increased to AED 0.36, compared to AED 0.28 in the previous year, reflecting improved returns to shareholders. Consistent with the Group’s disciplined approach to capital allocation and focus on long‑term value creation, the Board of Directors has proposed a cash dividend of 25% (AED 0.25 per share) for the year ended 31 December 2025, subject to shareholders’ approval.

Commenting on the full-year results, Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, said: “Dubai Investments’ performance in 2025 reflects the strength of the Group’s diversified portfolio and disciplined execution across the business. During the year, Dubai Investments made progress across its core business sectors, including real estate, investments and manufacturing, while advancing regional expansion and pursuing selective investment opportunities aligned with its long‑term strategy. The Group continues to prioritise the expansion of float glass manufacturing facility and the execution of ongoing real estate projects.”

Future Outlook

The Group remains cautiously optimistic about the outlook for 2026, supported by the resilience of the UAE economy and its ability to navigate a challenging global macroeconomic environment. Dubai Investments is well positioned to manage prevailing operating conditions, underpinned by its diversified portfolio, strong financial position and a disciplined approach to execution.

In the real estate sector, the Group continues to focus on the timely delivery of its ongoing developments in line with planned execution schedules. Construction is progressing as planned across key projects, including Danah Bay apartments on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, Violet Tower in Jumeirah Village Circle, Asayel Avenue at Mirdif Hills and Al Vista in Meydan. Handover activities are underway across completed components, with planned deliveries across these developments expected to commence from the second half of 2026 and continue through 2028, in line with previously communicated timelines.

Beyond the UAE, the Group continues to advance its mixed‑use development initiatives, through consistent progress at DIP Angola, reflecting its disciplined approach to extending proven development models into targeted international markets.

In parallel, Dubai Investments will continue to strengthen its healthcare investment portfolio, as the healthcare sector remains a strategic priority, aligned with the Group’s focus on resilient, demand‑driven sectors offering long‑term growth and stable returns.

In the manufacturing sector, Dubai Investments’ industrial companies continue to invest in advanced technologies, enhance production capabilities and expand capacity across key product lines. These initiatives are supporting higher production volumes, improved operational efficiency and the development of value‑added products, while strengthening market reach across the UAE and key regional and international markets. The Group remains focused on reinforcing its manufacturing platform also as a core contributor to long‑term value creation.

Dubai Investments PJSC

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,805 shareholders, a paid-up capital of AED 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than AED 23.6 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. The Group's diverse portfolio consists of wholly and partly owned companies and reflects the Company’s continued focus on business diversification to drive growth in line with evolving industry trends. Focused on leveraging strengths with an interest in establishing existing and new business opportunities with a long-term, strategic and creative approach and with an emphasis on sustainable returns and capital growth, Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit - www.dubaiinvestments.com .

For more information contact:

Mohammed Al Shamsi

Manager – Investor Relations

Dubai Investments PJSC

Email: mohammed.alshamsi@dubaiinvestments.com