Dubai, UAE - Dubai Investments PJSC (DFM: DIC), a diversified investment group listed on the Dubai Financial Market, has renewed its agreement with xCube LLC to continue as the Liquidity Provider (LP) for its shares.

Dubai Investments continues to pursue strategic initiatives that enhance shareholder value and market performance. The renewal of its partnership with xCube as Liquidity Provider reinforces this vision by ensuring improved tradability and confidence in the company’s listed shares.

Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, commented: "Renewing the agreement with xCube reflects the Group’s ongoing commitment to improving market liquidity and enhancing long-term shareholder value. Over the past year, we’ve seen a clear uplift in trading activity, which coupled with the Group’s strong financial performance, has further increased investor confidence in our shares."

Saad Chalabi, CEO of xCube, commented: "The renewal of our mandate with Dubai Investments reflects the effectiveness of disciplined, data-driven liquidity provision. We're proud to contribute to the stock’s improved performance and remain committed to supporting market quality and investor confidence.

About Dubai Investments

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,956 shareholders, a paid-up capital of Dhs. 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than Dhs. 22 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. The Group's diverse portfolio consists of wholly and partly owned companies and reflects the Company’s continued focus on business diversification to drive growth in line with evolving industry trends. Focused on leveraging strengths with an interest in establishing existing and new business opportunities with a long-term, strategic and creative approach and with an emphasis on sustainable returns and capital growth, Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit – www.dubaiinvestments.com

About xCube LLC

xCube is a leading market making and brokerage firm based in Dubai. As the largest market maker on the DFM, xCube also offers issuer services that support liquidity and enhance shareholder value. xCube brokerage provides an online securities brokerage app with access created to enhance the long-term health of capital markets by nurturing and empowering investors. With a commitment to inclusivity, our platform provides access to markets with no financial requirements at the touch of a button – simple, fast, secure and affordable for all.