Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Investments, a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) launches Danah Bay, a vibrant, mixed-use beachfront community and lifestyle destination on Al Marjan Island with breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf. A freehold premium beach community, the AED 1billion flagship project sets a new standard for Ras Al Khaimah.

With the Group’s expertise across diversified sectors over the last 27 years, and with the real estate sector being a key vertical, adding to its impressive line-up of real estate developments is Danah Bay. Spanning an area of approximately 90,000 square meters, the project includes luxury townhouses and villas, residential waterfront apartments, an upper scale 4-star hotel resort and community retail.

“This region offers tremendous potential for the residential, hospitality and the tourism industry and after careful evaluation and in line with the market trends, we have announced this integrated beach community in Ras Al Khaimah, that will capitalise on the lucrative opportunities of the emirate, creating a benchmark in mixed-use development and providing a long-term value to the economy. Benefiting from the Group’s resilient business model, supporting diversification through unique investments, Danah Bay is a step forward in strengthening the Group’s real estate portfolio and expanding presence regionally”, said Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dubai Investments.

Danah Bay offers a variety of freehold residential options including stunning two-bedroom townhouses with roof terrace, three-bedroom villas and four-bedroom beachfront villas along with waterfront residential apartments. The project’s tranquil beach provides exclusive access for residents and hotel guests to enjoy recreational activities and relaxation.

Reflecting Dubai Investment’s vision of creating a comfortable lifestyle destination, seamlessly integrated with nature, Danah Bay is a relaxing retreat that encourages visitors to pause and look after their wellbeing. From its simple, urban, and modern exteriors to the interiors that sport natural color palettes, the overarching architecture of Danah Bay matches the beauty of its surrounding natural landscape and the beachscape.

Strategically located in Ras Al Khaimah, which is known for its tourism, hospitality and an attractive property market, Danah Bay is 50 minutes away from Dubai International Airport, 60 minutes from Downtown Dubai, 30 minutes from Ras Al Khaimah Airport, and 30 minutes from Ras Al Khaimah City Centre.