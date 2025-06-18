Dubai, UAE – Dubai Investments, the leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, has announced strong year-on-year growth across its glass manufacturing portfolio under Glass LLC, with total production surpassing 14.8 million square meters in 2024. This milestone reflects the company’s sharp focus on innovation, sustainability, and expanding demand driven by regional mega projects.

Glass LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, consolidates the Group’s glass-related operations and currently comprises three core entities: Emirates Glass (EG), Emirates Float Glass (EFG), and Saudi American Glass (SAG). With a strong regional footprint and vertically integrated capabilities, these companies cater to a wide spectrum of sectors including construction, architecture, energy, and transport.

“The glass sector is a cornerstone of Dubai Investments’ industrial platform—driving significant growth and reinforcing the Group’s leadership in the GCC’s high-performance materials market. As the region advances through mega projects and places greater emphasis on sustainability, Dubai Investments glass businesses are well-positioned to lead through innovation and product excellence. Continuous investments in cutting-edge technologies are sharpening the Group’s competitive edge, enabling it to meet evolving industry needs while laying a strong foundation for long-term market leadership,” said Abdulaziz Bin Yagub Al Serkal, CEO, Industrial Platform, Dubai Investments.

Emirates Float Glass (EFG), the only glass manufacturer in the GCC offering a full portfolio of float glass products, achieved full production capacity in 2024, delivering over 12.6 million square meters of glass across five continents. EFG’s offerings include Clear Glass, Body Tinted Glass, and Reflective Glass (both online and offline coatings), as well as Low-Emissivity (Low-E) Glass.

EFG is the only ICV-certified glass manufacturer in the UAE and is listed in the Golden List by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development—recognizing its substantial contribution to the national economy. As an active participant in the UAE’s Projects of the 50 and the Abu Dhabi Local Content Program, EFG’s high ICV score underscores its commitment to local manufacturing, services, and workforce development. Its inclusion in the Golden List, curated by the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) and Department of Government Support (ADGS), reinforces its position as a preferred supplier for government procurement.

Emirates Glass contributed over 1.3 million square meters, marking an 8% year-on-year increase, with monthly growth peaking at 28% in December. Aiming to grow

its market share from 23% to 27%, EG ramped up production through newly installed jumbo glass processing lines—including cutting, seaming, tempering, and lamination. The company also increased Bullet Resistant Glass production by 15% and launched fire-rated glass certified by Intertek. Additionally, EG commissioned a high-precision Glass Digital Printing unit to meet rising demand for customized architectural solutions.

Saudi American Glass (SAG) on the other hand, recorded a 13% year-on-year increase, producing over 927,000 square meters—its highest-ever annual output. A surge in demand for digitally printed architectural glass drove production up by over 48%, with a 57% increase forecasted for 2025. This growth is supported by SAG’s new brand, Elite Vitrage, which focuses on artistic glass solutions for interior applications, aligning with evolving design trends and premium requirements.

This robust growth across Glass LLC is underpinned by the region’s infrastructure boom—particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE—and an accelerating shift toward sustainability and energy efficiency, leading to increased demand for solar control and low-E coated glass. The rising adoption of façade and curtain walling applications in high-rise and commercial developments continues to drive momentum.

“Together, the companies under Glass LLC export to over 35 countries, with key markets including the GCC, Africa, Europe, and Asia. Emirates Glass and SAG are seeing sustained demand for double-glazed, laminated, and custom-coated units, while Emirates Float Glass anchors the supply chain as one of the region’s most technologically advanced float glass facilities”, added Abdulaziz Bin Yagub Al Serkal.

Looking ahead, Glass LLC is investing in automation, capacity expansion, and next-generation glass technologies—aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 infrastructure roadmap and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions.

