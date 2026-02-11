Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – HyperPay, a leading payment gateway provider in the Middle East, has successfully obtained National Payment Gateway (NPG) certification from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), underscoring its commitment to regulatory excellence and secure payment processing throughout the Kingdom.

The NPG certification validates HyperPay's full compliance with national payment regulations and technical standards, positioning the company as a trusted infrastructure partner for merchants, financial institutions, and enterprises operating within Saudi Arabia's rapidly evolving digital payments ecosystem.

"Achieving National Payment Gateway certification represents a pivotal moment for HyperPay and reflects our unwavering commitment to operating at the highest standards of compliance and trust," said Muhannad Ebwini, Founder & CEO, HyperPay. "This certification strengthens our ability to serve as a reliable partner to merchants and financial institutions across Saudi Arabia, ensuring that our payment infrastructure aligns seamlessly with national regulations and supports the Kingdom's vision for a secure, interoperable digital payments ecosystem. We will continue to invest in our technology and compliance capabilities to deliver payment solutions our clients can depend on."

This achievement underscores HyperPay's commitment to the highest standards of payment security, interoperability, and regulatory alignment. By obtaining NPG certification, HyperPay demonstrates its ability to integrate seamlessly with the national payment infrastructure and deliver secure, efficient, and scalable payment solutions to its growing client base.

The certification supports the broader development of Saudi Arabia's digital economy by enabling merchants and financial institutions to process transactions through a gateway that meets stringent national requirements. HyperPay's NPG-certified infrastructure is designed to facilitate secure domestic and cross-border payments while ensuring full regulatory compliance.

HyperPay continues to expand its infrastructure and compliance capabilities across the region, working closely with regulators, banks, and fintech stakeholders to advance the digital payments landscape. The NPG certification further solidifies the company's position as a fully compliant payment gateway provider committed to secure, efficient digital commerce.

The prestigious NPG certification is a major milestone for HyperPay. As part of SAMA's E-commerce Payments Interface and Vision 2030, NPG represents a major upgrade to Saudi Arabia's digital payment infrastructure. The initiative aims to modernize, secure, and streamline online payments across the Kingdom by unifying technical standards and integrating local and international payment networks.

About HyperPay

HyperPay is a leading regional fintech company providing secure, innovative, and scalable digital payment solutions to businesses across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region. Licensed by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), HyperPay enables merchants to accept and manage payments seamlessly across online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

HyperPay’s ecosystem includes online payment processing, point-of-sale solutions, card issuing, payout services, and value-added financial tools that help businesses optimize operations and scale efficiently. With a strong focus on security, compliance, and innovation, HyperPay supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by accelerating the transition toward a cashless economy. Website: www.hyperpay.com

Media Contact: info@hyperpay.com