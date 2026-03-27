Dubai, UAE - Dubai Investments PJSC, has announced the appointment of Nishant Shah as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Nishant has been serving as the Acting Chief Financial Officer since July 2025, having previously held the role of Finance Director, ensuring continuity and stability within the Group’s finance function during the leadership transition.

In his role as Chief Financial Officer, Nishant will be responsible for leading the Group’s financial strategy, overseeing financial reporting, treasury and investment activities in addition to further strengthening financial governance across Dubai Investments’ diversified portfolio.

Since joining Dubai Investments in 2019, Nishant Shah has played a key role in enhancing financial reporting frameworks, reinforcing internal controls and supporting mergers, acquisitions and financing initiatives across the Group. Prior to joining Dubai Investments, he held senior audit and advisory roles at KPMG Lower Gulf Ltd, where he worked with listed companies, multinational corporations and large family‑owned businesses.

Dubai Investments PJSC

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,805 shareholders, a paid-up capital of AED 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than AED 23.6 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. The Group's diverse portfolio consists of wholly and partly owned companies and reflects the Company’s continued focus on business diversification to drive growth in line with evolving industry trends. Focused on leveraging strengths with an interest in establishing existing and new business opportunities with a long-term, strategic and creative approach and with an emphasis on sustainable returns and capital growth, Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit - www.dubaiinvestments.com .

For more information contact:

Mohammed Al Shamsi

Manager – Investor Relations

Dubai Investments PJSC

Email: mohammed.alshamsi@dubaiinvestments.com