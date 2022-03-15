Dubai International Hotel located within the airport caters to thousands of tourists and transit passengers daily. As Dubai International (DXB) continues to be the world’s busiest airport for the eighth consecutive year the hotel has seen an exponential growth in all its outlets and services.

Bringing impeccable hospitality and state-of-the-art facilities, the 530-key Dubai International Hotel is renowned for its distinct services and personalised assistance. While the airport welcomed 29,110,609 visitors in 2021, the hotel saw a growth of 15% for room occupancy as compared to 2020, despite ongoing travel restrictions in several countries.

The 5 Star hotel saw an increase in the demand for accommodation throughout the year with its peak occupancy of 95% + in the last quarter. With the increase in flight movements and strong passenger demand, all rooms located across Concourse A, B and C are now operational. This gives transit passengers additional choice and comfort to stay close to their boarding gates.

In 2021, 17% of the overall guests staying at the hotel were transit passengers from USA followed by United Kingdom, Russia, and the India Sub-Continent. The hotel witnessed strong and consistent growth from GCC and Europe as well.

The hotel has 7 restaurants and lounges across all the concourses and 7 Spa treatment centres across terminal 1 and 3. With the increase in passengers and demand the hotel re-opened their Asian Cuisine outlet- Cho Goa and renovated Ahlan First Class and Business Class lounges. The hotel is currently expanding a few of their outlets and spa treatment rooms to meet the growing demands of transit passengers.

“With business and leisure travel gaining momentum, we are ready to see a consistent increase in the number of transit passengers and are prepared to meet the growing demands. We recently renovated a few of our rooms, restaurants, and lounges to offer an unparalleled experience to our guests. We look forward to welcoming passengers from around the world again.” Added Ms. Shireeni Samarasinha, Senior Consultant, Dubai International Hotel.

With travel restrictions easing up worldwide and Dubai Airports projecting the number of transit passengers to double by the end of the year, the hotel is expecting peak occupancy throughout 2022.

Website: https://www.dubaiintlhotels.com