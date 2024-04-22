After two decades of humanitarian efforts, a new face emerges for the world’s largest humanitarian hub – International Humanitarian City to be renamed and re-branded Dubai Humanitarian

Humanitarian Global Partner Panel discussion took place featuring global humanitarian leaders highlights strategic initiatives, including a new Global Safety Net and partnership expansion

Dubai Humanitarian announces a new Knowledge and Development Center for a new era of training, knowledge exchange, and innovation in humanitarian efforts

Dubai, UAE:— Today marked a historic occasion in the realm of humanitarian efforts as the International Humanitarian City revealed its new identity and rebranded as ‘Dubai Humanitarian’ during the Global Meeting at The Meydan Hotel, Dubai. Hosted by Dubai Humanitarian (DXBH), formerly known as International Humanitarian City (IHC), the event celebrated two decades of impactful humanitarian initiatives from Dubai while also introduced a new vision for the future. This transformation solidifies the humanitarian hub’s position as a global leader in humanitarian endeavors, reflecting a renewed commitment to serving humanity and fostering sustainable development.

His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of Dubai Humanitarian, said: "Today marks a significant milestone in our humanitarian journey. As we unveil Dubai Humanitarian, we embark on a new era, extending our hands in aid across global borders for the benefit of humankind. Our commitment goes beyond mere assistance; it's about forging partnerships, leveraging innovation, and amplifying impact. With a growing number of simultaneous crises and operations, and given our dedication to sustainability, we stand poised to serve humanity with greater efficiency and efficacy. Together, let us write a new chapter of hope and resilience as Dubai Humanitarian leads the way in helping build a much-needed better tomorrow for our world."

More than 250 distinguished guests graced the event, representing a diverse spectrum of stakeholders. Among them were esteemed delegates from various countries, including representatives from other partner humanitarian hubs such as Panama, Italy, Spain, Jordan, Kenya, government agencies, and key players in the humanitarian sector. Additionally, partners from the private sector and academia contributed to the rich tapestry of attendees, all coming together to highlight the collaborative spirit embodied by Dubai Humanitarian.

In his opening address, His Excellency Abdulla Al Shaibani, Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, reflected on the journey and achievements of the past two decades, emphasising the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, and the transformative impact of Dubai's humanitarian initiatives on a global scale.

The event featured a compelling panel with prominent figures in the humanitarian field including: Alex Marianelli, Director of Global Supply Chain Support Center at the World Food Programme (WFP); Rick Brennan, Regional Emergency Director for the World Health Organization’s Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (WHO EMRO); Dr. Enrique Steiger, Board Member and Swisscross Founder and Chair; Dr. Gustavo Antonio Montero, University Professor and Former Director at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies; and Giuseppe Saba, CEO of Dubai Humanitarian. The discussion was moderated by Caroline Faraj, VP of Arabic Services, CNN.

The panel explored strategic announcements, including:

Global Safety Net : To strengthen collaboration among nations hosting humanitarian hubs. By connecting these hubs through the Humanitarian Logistics Databank, the goal is to track and manage the availability and flow of relief resources more effectively. This not only improves emergency preparedness but also fosters a more sustainable approach to humanitarian aid worldwide.

: To strengthen collaboration among nations hosting humanitarian hubs. By connecting these hubs through the Humanitarian Logistics Databank, the goal is to track and manage the availability and flow of relief resources more effectively. This not only improves emergency preparedness but also fosters a more sustainable approach to humanitarian aid worldwide. Knowledge and Development Center : The establishment of a new facility within Dubai Humanitarian's warehouse compound signifies a commitment to knowledge sharing and capacity building in the humanitarian sector. This space will serve as a hub for various activities aimed at enhancing the skills and expertise of humanitarian workers, ultimately improving their effectiveness in delivering aid.

: The establishment of a new facility within Dubai Humanitarian's warehouse compound signifies a commitment to knowledge sharing and capacity building in the humanitarian sector. This space will serve as a hub for various activities aimed at enhancing the skills and expertise of humanitarian workers, ultimately improving their effectiveness in delivering aid. Major partnership expansion initiatives: The World Food Programme is officially scaling up its global programme and supply chain operations with direct support from the Dubai Government.

Dubai Humanitarian, formerly known as the International Humanitarian City, is the largest humanitarian hub in the world. As the only non-profit, independent, humanitarian free-zone Authority, Dubai Humanitarian is home to a diverse community of approximately 80 members. This community comprises international entities such as UN organisations, non-profits, non-governmental organizations, and commercial companies, collectively working to advance humanitarian and development efforts worldwide.

About Dubai Humanitarian

Dubai Humanitarian, formerly known as the International Humanitarian City, is the largest humanitarian hub in the world. It was founded in 2003 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, through the merger of Dubai Aid City and Dubai Humanitarian City.

As the only non-profit, independent, humanitarian free-zone Authority, Dubai Humanitarian hosts a diverse community of approximately 80 members. This community comprises international entities such as UN organisations, non-profits, non-governmental organizations, and commercial companies, collectively working to advance humanitarian and development efforts worldwide.

