Supporting UAE Net Zero 2050 goals, challenge seeks to nurture culture of innovation, targeting youth innovators and start-ups

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Holding, a global investment holding company operating in 13 countries and a Principal Pathway Partner at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), today announced 'Innovate for Tomorrow,' a pioneering innovation challenge, inviting global innovators to develop solutions to address critical issues in waste, recycling, and resource recovery in the UAE to drive a circular economy.



Open for entries in January 2024, the first-of-its-kind initiative by Dubai Holding will see early-stage, growth-stage and scale-up companies, from around the globe, submit ideas that can help unlock new solutions on recycling and circularity, ultimately helping accelerate the UAE’s path towards net zero. Directly contributing to the advancement of sustainable resource management practices, the challenge aims to enable entrepreneurial innovations, with a significant emphasis on providing start-ups, particularly youth innovators, with a platform to bring solutions to life, and gain access to mentorship opportunities from within Dubai Holding’s diverse portfolio.



Huda Buhumaid, Chief Impact Officer, Dubai Holding, said:



“Dubai Holding has long played an instrumental role in diversifying Dubai’s economy towards sustainable, innovation-led growth. The ‘Innovate for Tomorrow’ challenge underscores our commitment to support the UAE’s efforts to promote future-focused solutions that help decarbonise sectors, and boost the circular economy.”



“By fostering innovation and actively engaging with global start-ups, young innovators are better enabled to develop impactful solutions that help address tomorrow’s challenges. Unveiled at the sidelines of COP28, our challenge forms part of our commitment to deliver benefits to our communities and collaboratively shape a future that is not only sustainable but is also inclusive and marked by resilience and forward-thinking.”



Following a rigorous pitch process, the winners of ‘Innovate for Tomorrow’, expected to be announced by April 2024, will receive a comprehensive rewards package, including a financial prize, the opportunity for a pilot project with Dubai Holding, networking opportunities, access to TECOM Group’s in5 business incubator for start-ups and entrepreneurs, and mentorship with Dubai Holding experts.



In a commitment to ensuring equal access, there are no registration fees for applicants.



Details of the application process will be available in January 2024.



ABOUT DUBAI HOLDING

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with operations in 13 countries and employing over 20,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 130 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: Real Estate, Hospitality, Leisure & Entertainment, Media, ICT, Design, Education, Retail, Manufacturing & Logistics and Science.



Our portfolio is comprised of five leading companies: Dubai Holding Real Estate, one of the largest landowners and integrated master developers in Dubai; Dubai Holding Asset Management, which offers a world-class portfolio of 10 business districts, 20 retail destinations and 15 residential communities that collectively enable business and tourism activity as well as an enriched living experience for residents; Dubai Holding Hospitality, which manages leading hospitality assets and a diverse collection of unique F&B concepts as well as top-notch hotel brands including Jumeirah, Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company; Dubai Holding Entertainment, which comprises Dubai’s leading leisure attractions, media and entertainment venues such as Ain Dubai, Global Village, Dubai Parks and Resorts, ARN, and Roxy Cinemas, amongst others; and Dubai Holding Investments, a dedicated vehicle responsible for developing and implementing the Group’s investment strategy, and managing a diverse portfolio of strategic and financial investments across public and private markets in the UAE and internationally. Focused on long-term and sustainable value creation, it has investments in Dubai Waste Management Centre, Du and Azadea, as well as joint ventures and partnerships with Brookfield, Emaar and others.



