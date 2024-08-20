In a groundbreaking move to tackle plastic waste, Lifemart, a leading healthy food store in Business Bay, Dubai, has launched an innovative campaign offering the world's first negative price eco-bags. Each eco-bag added to a customer’s cart will reduce their total purchase price by 1 dirham, aiming to promote sustainable shopping and raise environmental awareness.

A Revolutionary Step for Sustainability

Lifemart, known for redefining grocery shopping in three countries with over 330 stores, has introduced this initiative to combat the environmental impact of disposable plastic bags. The new eco-bags, available for free with a bonus of reducing the total bill by 1 dirham, are set to attract eco-conscious consumers in Dubai.

“Daily plastic usage has a devastating effect on our planet. With this campaign, we aim to make a difference and encourage our customers to choose eco-friendly options,” said Ivan, a representative from Lifemart. “Our goal is to highlight the importance of small actions in the fight against environmental degradation.”

How It Works

Customers can avail the offer by adding an eco-bag to their cart, automatically reducing their total bill by 1 dirham. This offer is valid for in-store purchases at Bay Square 11. Lifemart is absorbing all costs associated with this promotion to support their commitment to the environment.

About Lifemart

Lifemart is more than a healthy food store; it’s a community hub where traditions and family ties are cherished. The store offers over 200 ready-to-eat dishes, fresh coffee, free Wi-Fi, and home delivery services, making it a favorite among Dubai residents. Lifemart’s mission is to transform the way people purchase food by providing delicious, affordable ready-made meals, coffee drinks, and groceries without the hassle of long cooking times or navigating huge hypermarkets.

The company actively supports eco-initiatives and social projects in all countries where it operates, urging Dubai residents to contribute to environmental conservation while enjoying savings on their purchases.

Contact Information:

Telegram: https://t.me/vilmoor89

Email: bvk@lifemart.ae

Website: https://lifemart.ae

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifemart.uae/

Guest Chat (WhatsApp): https://chat.whatsapp.com/EeVmR70pCK29gHX9pJoNMO