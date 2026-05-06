Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has entered into a three-year strategic partnership with Al Ghurair, one of the region’s leading diversified family business groups, further strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors to elevate Dubai’s year-round programme of festivals and events.

Running from 2026 through to 2029, the agreement establishes Al Ghurair as a Key Partner across a portfolio of flagship festivals and citywide initiatives, supporting the continued evolution of immersive, accessible, and high-quality experiences for residents and visitors.

The partnership spans multiple touchpoints across Dubai’s Retail Calendar, with Al Ghurair taking on prominent roles across major festivals and activations, including as Presenting Partner of the DSF Drone Show and Ramadan Street Food Festival, as well as Official Partner of DSF Nights, Modesh World, and Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF). Al Ghurair will also support Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) as an Association Partner across key community activations, including the 30 Day Fitness Villages in Zabeel Park, and Al Warqa’a Park, as well as Dubai Ride.

Through this collaboration, Al Ghurair will contribute to a diverse range of experiences spanning retail, entertainment, gastronomy, gaming, and wellness, supporting DFRE’s ongoing efforts to create engaging, citywide moments that bring communities together while driving economic impact.

The partnership agreement was signed by Ahmed Al Khaja, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), alongside John Iossifidis, Group Chief Executive Officer, Al Ghurair, and Oscar Rivoli, Chief Executive Officer, Motors, Al Ghurair Mobility, in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations.

Commenting on the partnership, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “We are pleased to welcome Al Ghurair as a key partner across Dubai’s year-round festivals and events calendar. This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to working with leading private sector partners to deliver dynamic, high-quality experiences that resonate with residents and visitors alike.

Through this partnership, we will further enhance the scale and diversity of our flagship festivals, from retail and entertainment to fitness and esports, while supporting the objectives of the D33 Agenda to drive economic growth and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global destination for world-class events and experiences.”

John Iossifidis, Group Chief Executive Officer, Al Ghurair, added: “At Al Ghurair, we are proud to partner with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment on a long-term collaboration that reflects our shared vision for creating meaningful and engaging experiences across the city. Dubai’s festivals and events play a vital role in bringing communities together and driving economic activity, and we see this partnership as an opportunity to contribute our expertise and capabilities to support the continued evolution of these platforms. We look forward to playing an active role in shaping experiences that inspire, connect, and deliver lasting value, for residents, visitors and communities across Dubai.”

Oscar Rivoli, Chief Executive Officer, Motors, Al Ghurair Mobility, said: “This partnership presents an exciting opportunity to engage with audiences at scale through some of Dubai’s most anticipated festivals and citywide activations. With our strong presence in the automotive and mobility sector, we are particularly looking forward to supporting experiences that bring innovation, accessibility, and customer-centric solutions closer to the community. By aligning with DFRE’s diverse calendar of events, we aim to create impactful touchpoints that enhance the overall visitor journey and strengthen our connection with customers across Dubai.”

Al Ghurair Mobility is the official distributor of MHERO, a premium luxury off-road automotive brand in the UAE. MHERO is ultra-premium off-road brand, drawing on its military heritage to deliver rugged performance with luxury comfort. The MHERO I and MHERO II feature advanced powertrains and bold design, positioning the brand among the world’s leading luxury off-road SUVs.



By continuing to collaborate with leading industry partners, DFRE aims to further strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for festivals, retail, and lifestyle experiences, while supporting long-term economic growth and the ambitions of the D33 Agenda.

For more information on festivals and events in Dubai, please follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE)

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae

About Al Ghurair

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in five distinct strategic sectors: Foods, Mobility, Development, Infrastructure and Property Management. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the United Arab Emirates. From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name is synonymous with the heritage, evolution, and vision of the UAE.

Headquartered in Dubai, the business’ diversified operations span more than 8 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘In pursuit of better’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.al-ghurair.com