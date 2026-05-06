Muscat: Omantel has announced the activation of its AI Centre of Excellence, a national platform designed to accelerate the transition of ideas into practical, high-impact applications. The centre brings together an integrated digital ecosystem spanning advanced infrastructure, innovation, and skills development, enabling Omani startups to build scalable, market-ready solutions with the potential to expand globally.

The centre aims to strengthen national capabilities in artificial intelligence, open new avenues for growth, and accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies across sectors, supporting more efficient operations and the development of competitive, future-ready business models.

The announcement was made during Omantel’s hosting of the 10th Rawabet Forum, organised by the Oman Investment Authority. The forum serves as an annual platform to strengthen alignment across portfolio companies, unify strategic direction, and showcase key achievements and joint initiatives.

Alongside the activation of the centre, Omantel signed collaboration agreements with five Omani startups accelerated through its Innovation Labs, namely Remedy, ORKI, Decoil, DeepAstra, and Wiya. These partnerships are focused on developing and launching advanced solutions aligned with national priorities and the evolving needs of business sectors across the region. By combining capabilities and providing real deployment environments, the collaboration supports the transition from concept to market-ready products that are practical, scalable, and commercially viable.

Commenting on the initiative, Eng. Aladdin Baitfadhil, Chief Executive Officer of Omantel, said: “Omantel’s AI strategy goes beyond a strategic framework; it is a vision focused on making artificial intelligence more accessible and easier to adopt, positioning it as a driver of meaningful progress. Our partnerships with Omani startups under the AI Centre of Excellence represent a key step in this journey. We are enabling startups to develop market-ready solutions and scale them effectively, contributing to the growth of an innovation ecosystem that places people at its core and translates ideas into tangible outcomes. Through this approach, we will continue to lead the digital transformation journey in Oman and the wider region.”

Startups participating in the programme will operate within a structured environment designed to accelerate their transition from development to deployment. They will benefit from access to Omantel’s advanced infrastructure, integrated data environments, specialised technical expertise, and executive mentorship. This enhances solution readiness, shortens time to market, and supports the creation of sustainable commercial value.

The centre also provides participating startups with a pathway to expand beyond the local market. By leveraging Omantel’s growing regional presence and international partnerships, the programme enables faster entry into high-growth markets, supports the development of effective go-to-market strategies, and expands access to new customer segments, strengthening long-term growth opportunities beyond Oman.

Omantel is the leading integrated telecommunications and ICT services provider in the Sultanate of Oman, with a growing presence across regional and international markets. The Group delivers a comprehensive portfolio of services for individuals and businesses, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, smart solutions, and cybersecurity. In line with Oman Vision 2040, Omantel continues to invest in emerging technologies to enhance customer experience, enable digital transformation, and support innovation across key sectors of the economy.

For more information, please contact:

Muna Al Mamari

Manager, Digital Press & Media

Email: muna.maamri@omantel.om