Dubai, UAE, du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a partnership with Al Gharbia Pipe Company (AGPC), an Abu Dhabi-based producer of longitudinally submerged arc welded (LSAW) steel pipes, to deploy cutting-edge Industrial AI Vision technology across manufacturing operations in the UAE. Attended by Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du and Noritsugu Mifune, CEO of AGPC, the collaboration was showcased at Make it in the Emirates 2026, where du Tech is a strategic partner of the Intelligence Hub.

The partnership centres on the co-developed Industrial AI Vision Platform, an advanced solution designed to enable more intelligent and automated manufacturing operations. The platform enables AI-based quality inspection, enhanced traceability, and optimised decision-making across manufacturing operations. Key capabilities include real-time dashboards, visual analytics, AI-driven insights, and operational monitoring across fleet, logistics, and infrastructure functions. The showcase will feature an interactive offline demonstration using synthetic, non-confidential data, allowing attendees to explore the platform's capabilities in improving operational visibility across the manufacturing value chain.

Jasim Alawadi, CICTO at du, said: "du’s partnership with AGPC represents our commitment to driving the UAE's industrial evolution through technology that delivers tangible outcomes. We are reimagining how manufacturing operates in service of the UAE's vision for economic diversification and technological sovereignty. Combining our expertise in digital infrastructure and AI deployment with Al Gharbia's deep understanding of manufacturing excellence, we aim to create solutions that will define the future of intelligent industry in our region."

Noritsugu Mifune, CEO of AGPC, said: "Our collaboration with du Tech is an investment in the technologies that will shape tomorrow's manufacturing landscape. The Industrial AI Vision Platform enables us to achieve new standards in quality inspection and traceability while optimising our operations in ways that were previously difficult to achieve at scale. Together, we are demonstrating that UAE-based partnerships can lead the world in industrial innovation."

du Tech showcased the platform's capabilities to senior government officials, international delegations, and C-suite industry leaders. Attendees experienced an interactive demonstration illustrating how the Industrial AI Vision Platform empowers manufacturers to achieve unprecedented levels of operational intelligence and automation.

Through the deployment of sovereign AI infrastructure and locally developed solutions, the collaboration supports the UAE's manufacturing transformation agenda while establishing new benchmarks for operational excellence in the manufacturing sector.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

About Al Gharbia Pipe Company

Established in 2015, Al Gharbia Pipe Company, LLC (AGPC) is a manufacturer of longitudinally submerged arc welded (LSAW) steel pipes for various industrial applications. It is a joint venture of three leading industrial partners – Senaat (ADQ), a UAE state-owned industrial investment holding company; JFE Steel, the eighth largest steel manufacturer in the world; and Marubeni Itochu Steel, a provider of commercial and logistical support to some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies. AGPC's factory, strategically located in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), spans 52,000 square meters and features state-of-the-art automated production equipment. AGPC is a member of the Steel Producers Committee of the UAE and holds several important accreditations, including American Petroleum Institute (API) 2B and 5L, ADNOC ICV and ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015 and 45001:2018.