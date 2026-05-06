Abu Dhabi-UAE: INTRATOMICS Advanced Material Technologies, a subsidiary of Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC) and commercial spin-off of the Research and Innovation Center for Graphene and 2D Materials (RIC2D), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sindan, the UAE’s national hub for AI-driven advanced manufacturing, to advance additive manufacturing with next-generation materials.

The MoU was signed by Fahad Al Absi, CEO, INTRATOMICS, and Heyuan Huang, Managing Director and CEO of Sindan, on the sidelines of Make It In the Emirates 2026. The collaboration reinforced the partners’ commitment to advancing manufacturing capabilities in the UAE, while contributing to local value creation, advanced technology adoption, and industrial diversification.

Fahad Al Absi said: “This collaboration reflects INTRATOMICS’ strategy of delivering engineered materials directly into real industrial workflows. By aligning our materials platform with established additive manufacturing operators such as Sindan, we accelerate the transition from material innovation to commercial deployment.”

Heyuan Huang said: “This collaboration strengthens our role in connecting material innovation with industrial application. By working with INTRATOMICS, we are integrating advanced material capabilities into our platform, expanding access to high-performance materials and enabling more scalable use cases across the manufacturing ecosystem.”

The collaboration establishes Sindan as a strategic offtaker partner of INTRATOMICS' advanced material feedstocks, including graphene and 2D material-enhanced pellets, filaments, and additive manufacturing inputs. INTRATOMICS will supply high-performance materials engineered for industrial-grade applications, supporting Sindan’s growing capabilities across design, production, and advanced manufacturing services.

Select Sindan additive manufacturing and extrusion systems will be deployed within INTRATOMICS 2DWORKS facility in Abu Dhabi. This integration enables a streamlined environment where advanced materials and manufacturing systems operate in close alignment, accelerating validation, application development, and industrial deployment.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and health science. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/

About INTRATOMICS



INTRATOMICS is a UAE-based advanced technology manufacturing company developing and deploying proprietary reactor systems for the production of graphene, 2D materials, and advanced material solutions. The company focuses on industrial-scale production, sovereign IP development, and commercialization across sectors including construction, energy, composites, and advanced manufacturing.

About Sindan



SINDAN is the UAE’s national hub for advanced manufacturing, pioneering the future of localized, AI-powered 3D printing. Backed by Mubadala, we combine cutting-edge metal and polymer printing with smart autonomous systems and data-driven solutions. From industrial parts to artistic expression and IP creation, Sindan empowers innovation across every layer of society. With the largest 3D printing facility in the MENA region, we’re building a world-class team to shape the future of how things are made in the UAE and beyond.

About RIC2D

Established in 2022 at Khalifa University of Science and Technology, RIC2D is a Government of Abu Dhabi investment in the scientific development and commercial deployment of graphene and 2D materials technologies. It forms a core part of Abu Dhabi’s advanced materials innovation ecosystem. For more information, please visit: www.ku.ac.ae/ric-2d

About Khalifa University Enterprise Company (KUEC)

KUEC is the business and investment arm of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, dedicated to fostering innovation, commercialisation, and entrepreneurship in line with the University’s mission. Its subsidiaries include Beyond Education, Ankabut, and INTRATOMICS. For more information, please visit: http://www.kuec.ae/