Manama - The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has announced that its undergraduate student team secured first place in the universities category at the TradeQuest Investment Challenge 2025–2026, organised by Bahrain Bourse. The achievement was recognised during the official awards ceremony, attended by senior officials and CEOs from the banking and financial sector.

The competition saw broad participation, bringing together more than 225 students representing 10 universities and 20 schools, supported by 38 investment mentors. The BIBF team delivered an outstanding performance, securing first place along with a number of awards, including Best Presentation - highlighting their strength in financial analysis and investment communication.

The team comprised: Alhanoof Mohamed Sahwan, Fawaz Yusuf Abdulrahman, Feras Shaker Alsadadi, Abdulla Hani Alqallaf, Ali Alfardan, Ahmed Alsaegh, Mohamed Abdulla Alderazi, and Nadia Abduljabbar Almadani.

The students received their awards from Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, during the ceremony, which also announced the winning teams across all categories, with BIBF taking first place in the universities category.

Launched in 1997, TradeQuest is a leading simulation-based educational initiative designed to provide students with hands-on experience in financial markets. The programme enables participants to understand global market dynamics, make informed investment decisions, and develop essential skills in teamwork and strategic thinking.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of BIBF, said:

“This achievement reflects the impact of BIBF’s applied learning approach, which focuses on bridging academic knowledge with real-world practice through advanced academic programmes and direct mentorship from experienced faculty and industry professionals. Our academic team and mentors play a vital role in developing students’ analytical and decision-making capabilities, preparing them to compete and succeed in today’s dynamic financial sector.”

He added that such initiatives enhance students’ readiness for the workforce and support Bahrain’s efforts to develop a generation equipped with the skills and knowledge required to keep pace with the evolving financial sector.

BIBF continues to deliver industry-relevant education and practical learning experiences that align with market needs, contributing to the development of human capital and reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a regional hub for financial education and professional training.