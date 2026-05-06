Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and Lebanon’s Minister of Energy and Water Joseph Saddi inked an agreement to rehabilitate and upgrade natural gas networks in Lebanon through the Egyptian petroleum sector's expertise, embodied by Technical Company for Gas Pipeline Operation Services (TGS), according to a statement.

The signing, witnessed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, comes within the cooperation framework with the Lebanese government across various sectors, particularly energy.

Under the deal, TGS will undertake maintenance and rehabilitation work on approximately 30 kilometers of 24-inch diameter gas pipelines. This is in addition to upgrading the efficiency of the associated pressure reduction and metering stations and power stations.

Works also include implementing mechanical installations, modernizing programmable logic controller (PLC) automated control systems, and enhancing the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system.

For his part, Madbouly indicated that this agreement comes within the framework of strengthening cooperation with the Lebanese government in various fields, particularly the energy sector.

He affirmed Egypt's keenness to support the capabilities of Lebanon and raise the efficiency and development of its gas infrastructure, thereby ensuring the sustainability of energy supplies.

The partnership enhances the Egyptian petroleum sector's regional participation in gas infrastructure projects, Badawil concluded.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).