Abu Dhabi, The Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, a flagship initiative launched by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), delivered a strong showing at the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) exhibition and conference, which concludes tomorrow, Thursday.

The Platform delivered a live demonstration of an end-to-end manufacturing model. The showcase highlighted the full value chain of gold jewellery production and gemstone processing—from raw material sourcing to precision crafting and final product finishing. The initiative underscores local manufacturing capabilities and positions national talent a key driver of high-value, craftsmanship-based production within the industrial ecosystem.

At MIITE 2026, the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform delivered a four-day immersive experience, structured across five key zones, providing visitors with end-to-end insights into the UAE jewellery industry. It featured curated showcases from Emirati designers and artisans, highlighting innovation and product diversity.

Positioned as a flagship initiative by the Sharjah Chamber, the platform reinforces support for entrepreneurs in the gold and jewellery sector, while advancing national manufacturing capabilities and promoting high-value industry segments within the UAE economy.

The Emirati Goldsmiths Platform’s pavilion featured several sections including a heritage-focused “Majlis and Jewellery History” segment featuring knowledge-sharing sessions on traditional Emirati jewellery. Another key highlight is the “Gemstone Journey and Design” module, illustrating value creation from raw materials to finished artistic outputs.

The platform offered a live “Crafting” workshop demonstrating core production techniques, in addition to a “Design Exhibition” showcasing creative sketches and hand-drawn concepts by designers. It also hosted a “Jewellery Exhibition” presenting finished products, highlighting the transition from heritage designs to contemporary adaptations and modern interpretations.

H.E. Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated that SCCI’s participation in the “Make it in the Emirates 2026” exhibition reflects a deep strategic commitment to supporting efforts aimed at driving economic self-sufficiency and fostering localised innovation, with a focus on high-value creative and artisanal sectors.

He explained that the Emirates Goldsmiths Platform serves as a key enabler for SME development in the jewellery industry, positioning traditional craftsmanship within a broader economic framework that supports sustainable diversification. This approach leverages human capital and cultural heritage while integrating them into the knowledge-based economy to enhance long-term competitiveness.

For her part, Mona Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of SCCI's Chairman and in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, said that the platform’s participation in MIITE 2026 is aligned with its core mission to develop national human capital within the jewellery sector by empowering Emirati talent across the full value chain.

She noted that the platform provides the necessary support to showcase their talents globally and enhance the technical and professional skills required to prepare a new generation of skilled goldsmiths and designers. The initiative also underscores the sector’s multidimensional scope, spanning gemstone processing, metal design, field research, and heritage documentation—supporting a comprehensive talent development ecosystem.

The “Emirates Goldsmiths Platform” introduced the “Al Tabla” collection in both heritage and contemporary formats, crafted from Emirati gold and integrating multi-cultural design influences, including inspiration from global exposure and Sharjah’s Mleiha heritage.

The collection was complemented by ceramic-based “Al Tabla” pieces made from Italian lava stone under the “Harf & Naqsh” brand, demonstrating material innovation and diversification within the jewelry value chain, while reinforcing the sector’s ability to blend tradition with modern design approaches.

The platform delivered a comprehensive knowledge and hands-on training programme that included introductory sessions on the history of Emirati jewellery, with a focus on the “Al Tabla” designs and their cultural significance. It also featured a “Gemstone Journey” module covering sourcing, evaluation, and value creation.

Live demonstrations within the crafting segment illustrated end-to-end production processes, including manual fabrication, precision engraving, gemstone finishing, and plating techniques. The programme delivered a full value chain perspective, reinforced by daily expert engagement sessions, enhancing knowledge transfer and stakeholder interaction.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com