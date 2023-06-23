Dubai, UAE: Dubai Festival City Mall, part of Al-Futtaim Malls, is proud to announce the upcoming opening of its latest entertainment attraction, a cutting-edge multiplex operated by VOX Cinemas, the dedicated cinema arm of Majid Al Futtaim.

Film enthusiasts can enjoy the latest blockbusters at VOX Cinemas at Dubai Festival City Mall, which boasts modern auditoriums with cutting-edge audio-visual technology. To complement the moviegoing experience, VOX Cinemas has a dedicated Candy Corner serving its delicious signature popcorn, which is available in seven unique flavours, a selection of candy bars, along with other mouth-watering treats like burgers, hot dogs, pizzas and nachos.

VOX Cinemas at Dubai Festival City will introduce its signature concepts later in the year including GOLD, a luxury experience which seamlessly blends gourmet dining with film.

Commenting on the announcement, Hayssam Hajjar, General Manager of Al-Futtaim Malls – UAE, said: “We are delighted to join forces with the Middle East's top cinema exhibitor, VOX Cinemas, in launching this state-of-the-art multiplex at Dubai Festival City Mall. This achievement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to our visitors while reinforcing our position as a leading shopping, dining and entertainment destination in the region."

Mohamed Al Hashemi, Country Head – UAE and Oman, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment added, “The mall is no longer just a shopping destination. It is a social hub for family and friends, and today’s consumers expect a strong leisure and entertainment offering that they can’t get at home. VOX Cinemas is proud to partner with Al-Futtaim Malls to offer guests an innovative and customer-focused cinema experience, which features the latest cinematic technology and a range of signature concepts to appeal to our diverse audiences.”

With over 600 cinema screens in the Middle East, VOX Cinemas is the largest cinema exhibitor in the region. The newest addition at Dubai Festival City Mall is the brand's 22nd cinema in the UAE.

For more information, visit www.voxcinemas.com or download the VOX Cinemas app.

About Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall is one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai and the super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Malls portfolio. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to IKEA, renowned fashion brands like Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Nike, Adidas and more.

The dining destination offers iconic waterfront dining on Festival Bay and comprises 50 restaurants and cafés and the largest food court in Dubai. The mall was the first to bring F&B concepts such as Origami, Oporto, Sugar Factory, Tortilla, a brand-new Rainforest Café, and the Middle East’s only Hard Rock Café to Dubai. The entertainment venue is also home to the VOX Cinema Multiplex; Fabyland, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre; the world-first BOUNCE-X trampoline park and the record-breaking, global attraction IMAGINE. For more information visit: www.dubaifestivalcitymall.com

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com



About Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment

Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment operates the MENA region’s largest cinema exhibitor, VOX Cinemas, which has more than 600 screens. It also has a portfolio of world-class entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Snow Oman, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai.



In addition to being the largest cinema exhibitor in the Middle East, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment also produces premium Arabic content and serves as a major film distributor for both major and independent studios.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.



With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.