Dubai, UAE: Dubai Festival City Mall, part of Al-Futtaim Malls, partners with 7 Management to launch the spectacular new social venue, Sayf. In line with the ongoing commitment to deliver the best customer experience across leisure, lifestyle and entertainment, Dubai Festival City Mall will officially open doors to Sayf located at Festival Bay on 20th December.

‘Sayf’ which means ‘summer’ in Arabic, is set turn up the heat this winter for nights of unparalleled fun and much needed break from daily routines. An outdoor setting with a breathtaking view, the new addition is sure to enrapture guests with its radiant atmosphere complete with intricate modern neon décor and playful festive vibes.

For those seeking a more unique and refined social scene offering exceptional quality is here for a treat. At Sayf guests can expect an eclectic menu of international cuisine that can be easily paired with a tantalizing variety of cocktails skillfully created by top mixologists. Blending the love of food and music, the venue raises the bar with spectacular performances by talented dancers as well as the region’s favourite musical artists.

Commenting on the new opening, Hayssam Hajjar, General Manager of Al-Futtaim Malls – UAE said, “We are delighted to be partnering with 7 Management to debut a distinct social concept such as Sayf. Offering exceptional standards in entertainment and customer activities has been always crucial when introducing a concept or venue at Al-Futtaim Malls. Keeping this on top of mind, Dubai Festival City Mall introduced more than 55 new units in 2022 and finally closing the year with the launch of Sayf. Developed to cater to the interests of our communities, this venue offers a unique perspective on social destinations by blending the world of food and music, which we are thrilled to bring to our customers. Mark your calendars and join us at Sayf this coming December.”

Rabih Fakhreddine, Founder and CEO of 7 Management added, “As leaders in the food and beverage industry, we thrive on providing the best of the best for our guests and loyal customers. Therefore, to partner with an industry leader such as the Al-Futtaim Malls is an exciting next step for 7 Management in Dubai. With the launch of Sayf at Dubai Festival City Mall, we look forward to introducing a seasonal pop-up phenomenon unlike any other to truly embrace the city’s spectacular cooler weather.”

About Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall is one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai and the super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Malls portfolio. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to IKEA, renowned fashion brands like Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Nike, Adidas and more.

The dining destination offers iconic waterfront dining on Festival Bay and comprises 50 restaurants and cafés and the largest food court in Dubai. The mall was the first to bring F&B concepts such as Origami, Oporto, Sugar Factory, Tortilla, a brand-new Rainforest Café, and the Middle East’s only Hard Rock Café to Dubai. The entertainment venue is also home to a 7-star 18-Screen Novo Cinema with 4D IMAX, Fabyland, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre, the world-first BOUNCE-X trampoline park and the record-breaking, global attraction IMAGINE. For more information visit: www.dubaifestivalcitymall.com

About 7 Management Hospitality Group

7 Management (7M) is a leading hospitality investment and management company developing exceptional concepts and highly acclaimed multinational brands. Since 2011 7M has been creating phenomenal experiences from casual dining restaurants to high-end entertainment concepts in the UAE and around the world. With a global presence in different countries across multiple hospitality experiences, the group is committed to providing the right cuisine and entertainment blend placing our name on the forefront of leading restaurant, lounge, bar, and club operators.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com