Visitors who shop between specific timings can avail 20% in cashback

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Festival City Mall, part of Al-Futtaim Malls, is bringing visitors cashback offers like no other. The first 200 shoppers to spend AED 1,000 or more across mall stores between Friday, May 27 and Sunday, May 29 will be eligible for a 10% cashback. Shop between 11am and 12pm, or 10pm and 11pm to avail 20% in cashback – so get ready to make the most of the lucky time slots.

All shoppers need to do is stamp their receipts at the Customer Service Desk. Multiple receipts are accepted, making this the ideal opportunity to splurge on beauty, fashion, home décor, technology and more. Don't miss Ripe By the Bay, a homegrown shopping and dining destination with a stunning view of Dubai Creek.

Hayssam Hajjar, General Manager of Dubai Festival City Mall said, “We invite shopping lovers to visit Dubai Festival City Mall for the 3-Day Super Sale and dive into a weekend filled with big savings. Our retailers are ready to welcome visitors with the trendiest products and best buys – we guarantee a fun time for adults and kids alike as they explore our unique offerings.”

Shoppers are advised to beat the crowds to the cashback bonanza early in the day by heading to Dubai Festival City mall upon its opening at 10am.

About Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall is one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai and the super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Malls portfolio. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to IKEA, renowned fashion brands like Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Nike, Adidas and more.

The dining destination offers iconic waterfront dining on Festival Bay and comprises 50 restaurants and cafés and the largest food court in Dubai. The mall was the first to bring F&B concepts such as Origami, Oporto, Sugar Factory, Tortilla, a brand-new Rainforest Café, and the Middle East’s only Hard Rock Café to Dubai. The entertainment venue is also home to a 7-star 18-Screen Novo Cinema with 4D IMAX, Fabyland, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre, the world-first BOUNCE-X trampoline park and the record-breaking, global attraction IMAGINE. For more information visit: www.dubaifestivalcitymall.com

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 35,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com