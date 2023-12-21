Dubai Duty Free sales on its milestone 40th anniversary topped Dhs54.2 million (US$14.8 million) supported by a special 25% discount on a wide range of merchandise for 24 hours.

The anniversary sale, which was also extended to its Home Delivery and Click & Collect offer resulted in a spending spree at Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports with sales 53% higher than December 20th last year.

From a category point of view, Perfumes was the highest-selling category, with sales of Dhs12.4 million (US$3.4 million) during the anniversary day sale, followed by Watches with sales of Dhs7.5 million (US$2.1 million), while ticket sales for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire reached a staggering Dhs6.6 million (US$1.8 million). Liquor took the fourth spot with sales of Dhs6.4 million (US$1.8 million), followed by Cosmetics with sales of Dhs4.3 million (US$1.2 million).

Commenting on the success of the 40th anniversary sale, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free said: “We are very pleased with the positive result of our 40th anniversary sales across all Concourses within 24 hours. There was huge excitement amongst our customers and staff on the day and I would like to thank everyone for contributing towards our milestone anniversary celebrations.”

Meanwhile, online sales topped Dhs7.5 million (US$2.1 million) with a total of 5,815 combined orders received through Click & Collect and Home Delivery service as well as tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotions purchased online.

During the 24-hour anniversary sales, the cash registers recorded a total of 79,812 sales transactions while the Dubai Duty Free's Distribution Centre issued 800 pallets of merchandise and the total number of picks in the warehouse was 8,041 for 265,799 units of merchandise.

The Dubai Duty Free anniversary promotion is now a highly anticipated event with many travelers choosing to travel on the day when the 25% discount is offered. The Dubai Duty Free Anniversary offer was first introduced when the airport retailer marked its 20th Anniversary in 2003 and continues to be popular over what is traditionally a busy travel period.

​​​​​​For further information, please contact Bernard Aquino, Marketing Department,

Dubai Duty Free

Email: bernard.aquino@ddf.ae