Dubai Duty Free has welcomed the first big influx of Chinese arrivals since 2020.



Chinese travellers arriving in Terminals 1 and 3 from key cities in China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Xianyang, Shenzhen, and Chengdu, were greeted by Wang Yi, Chinese Vice Consul General to Dubai and Yousef Al Khalid, Vice President – HR Services Delivery of Dubai Duty Free.



Dubai Duty Free Chinese staff, along with other Dubai Duty Free managers and officials from the Chinese Consulate in Dubai, handed over gift packs to the arriving Chinese nationals as they started their journey to the city. The specially curated gift pack includes a consulate booklet about the UAE, Dubai Duty Free promotional flyers in Mandarin and other gift items.



Commenting on the event, Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin said, “China remains one of our key markets at Dubai Duty Free accounting for 7.15% of our business. We are delighted to see the growing number of Chinese travelers coming to Dubai and it was good to have this special welcome reception.”



Other attendees from Dubai Duty Free are Salim Ibrahim, Senior Manager – Retail Sales and Sunshine Bian, Manager – Resourcing & Employee Development, while the attendees from the Chinese consulate are Wu Yi, Commercial Consular and He Chao, Consul. Officials from Dubai Airports, Immigration and Dubai Police are also present.



Currently employing 314 Chinese staff, Dubai Duty Free continues to lay out measures to attract more Chinese customers, including targeted promotions and special products concentrating on relevant themes such as Chinese New Year and Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, placing dual signage in English and Mandarin, and providing payment options such as WeChat Pay, UnionPay and Alipay.



Dubai Duty Free is also active on two Chinese social media platforms - WeChat and Weibo, which has now almost 120,000 followers across both platforms.



In October, Dubai Duty Free has been awarded the "Best Global Partner" by Trip.com Group at the Global Partner Summit in Singapore. Organised by Trip.com Group, the airport retailer was recognised for its outstanding performance and strategic partnership with Ctrip, one of the companies under Trip.com Group.



